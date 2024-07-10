'Unhinged' Alert! Pelosi Has a Hallway Hissy Fit When ABC Reporter Asks If Biden Should Drop Out

The Drum Beat Gets Louder: NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Issues Statement Calling...
Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and was asked if she supports President Biden staying in the race. Pelosi responded, "it's up to the president to decide if he's going to run."

Wow, what a ringing endorsement of Biden's reelection campaign! OK, maybe not. 

Later the same day, back in the halls of Congress, an ABC News reporter caught up with Pelosi, who isn't used to this level of scrutiny of her party coming from the usually friendly media: 

Frustrated? Pelosi clearly is.

Good thing Pelosi's got that protective "D" after her name or something might have been made of her insult directed at the reporter.

Here's the alternate headline that the MSM would be going with if the reporter was spoken to like that by a Republican politician:

The Dems aren't used to this kind of thing. At least not in recent years. 

The Democrats have really painted themselves into a corner with Biden and their frustration level makes that abundantly clear.

