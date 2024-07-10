'Unhinged' Alert! Pelosi Has a Hallway Hissy Fit When ABC Reporter Asks If Biden Should Drop Out

As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and was asked if she supports President Biden staying in the race. Pelosi responded, "it's up to the president to decide if he's going to run."

Wow, what a ringing endorsement of Biden's reelection campaign! OK, maybe not.

Later the same day, back in the halls of Congress, an ABC News reporter caught up with Pelosi, who isn't used to this level of scrutiny of her party coming from the usually friendly media:

Speaker Pelosi tells me Biden can win



She says she won’t make comments in the hallway about “the fate of our nation”



When I asked if Biden should run she said



“Am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway..” pic.twitter.com/8R1KsTuTc0 — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) July 10, 2024

Frustrated? Pelosi clearly is.

Who had Pelosi lambasting a ABC news reporter on their Dem implosion bingo card?



“Am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway..”pic.twitter.com/qmx2FXcYiN — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 10, 2024

Pelosi get's 10 seconds of the hallway Manu Raju act Republicans face day in and day out and goes after her ethnicity and melts down. https://t.co/9RMTLRp8BK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

Good thing Pelosi's got that protective "D" after her name or something might have been made of her insult directed at the reporter.

“Am I speaking English to you?”



Ummm https://t.co/EE3gXwWG98 — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 10, 2024

Here's the alternate headline that the MSM would be going with if the reporter was spoken to like that by a Republican politician:

Bitter old white Democrat woman implies black female reporter can’t understand English



pic.twitter.com/O1us8e2dEA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 10, 2024

The Dems aren't used to this kind of thing. At least not in recent years.

Fun to finally see corporate press harassing Dem politicians in hallways the same way they aggressively shove mics in the GOP faces every other day the year over issues far less serious. https://t.co/zZw4LVctWU — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 10, 2024

Nancy Pelosi is unhinged, attacking a reporter in the hallway saying, "Am I speaking English to you?" https://t.co/anQ6ZhHKzo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 10, 2024

The Democrats have really painted themselves into a corner with Biden and their frustration level makes that abundantly clear.