WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Squirms on MSNBC When Asked If She Supports Biden on the Democratic Ticket

Nancy 'We Have to Pass This Legislation to Find Out What's In It' Pelosi is a vile woman, no doubt, but she is a darned savvy politician. And the fact she's hemming and hawing on Biden being the top of the Democratic ticket is a delicious sight to behold.

Watch her on Morning Joe as she tries to wiggle her way out of a political firestorm:

🚨Wow. Nancy Pelosi still won't back Joe Biden:



MSNBC: “Does Joe Biden have your support to be the head of the Democratic ticket?”



Pelosi: “It’s up to the President to decide if he’s going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.” pic.twitter.com/BUBFJwfYZc — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 10, 2024

She's walking a fine line between making Joy Reid scream about Stormtroopers again and possibly giving Trump a second term as president.

Since Joe has already made the decision to run, I take it as Nancy is encouraging him to make another decision 😉 — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) July 10, 2024

Exactly.

If she could read, or at least her staff were capable, she would know of his multitude of statements declaring his commitment to the campaign. Maybe it's the vodka. — Keith Long (@r_keith_long) July 10, 2024

Oof.

Uh, hasn't he repeatedly said he's staying in the race? — Bill Anham 🐊 (@AnhamBill) July 10, 2024

That he has.

Uhh, Biden did make that decision. Pelosi: just ignore Biden’s decision til he drops out. — Annie Day-now 👀 (@anniewe3) July 10, 2024

Pretty much sums it up.

Maybe she should finally consult with the National Guard — Genaro Pedroarias (@GPedroarias) July 10, 2024

Heh.

The radicals have created a real problem now with Biden and can't seem to get rid of him. https://t.co/2R3UmJthap — jdt@july4th (@jthackerson1) July 10, 2024

It's all self-inflicted and we're here to watch them suffer for it.

Look how weak Joe Biden is: Nancy Pelosi won’t stick her neck out for him. https://t.co/xBczif7QdK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 10, 2024

She won't.

Which speaks volumes. She knows how the game is played and has been around long enough to probably know how this plays out.

Oh well.

“We’re all encouraging him to make that decision…”

Mr. B. (yesterday): “I’ve decided to stay in.”

Pelosi (today): ”Decide AGAIN, Mr. B.” https://t.co/6A4UkPSCZ0 — Jonathan D. Pratt, Ph.D. (@jondpratt) July 10, 2024

And keep deciding until you give her an answer she likes.

🚨PELOSI on Biden on @Morning_Joe : "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We're all encouraging him to to make that decision. Because time is running short."



LEMIRE: Do you want him to run



PELOSI: "I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that's the… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 10, 2024

The entire post reads:

PELOSI: "I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that's the way it is. Whatever he decides we go with." PELOSI then says he wants Biden to deal with the NATO conference and then restart the discussion on Biden's future. "Let's just hold off. Whatever you're thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don't have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week."

Yikes.

Did she…not read his Monday letter explicitly vowing to stay in the race through its conclusion & painting anyone who questions that decision as anti-democracy and pro-Trump? https://t.co/rcWxcrKAuu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 10, 2024

She apparently chose to ignore it.

(She did, she is fully aware of what he said. She is conveying that she doesn’t consider the matter quite so settled.) — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 10, 2024

She clearly does not consider it settled.

Pelosi: I’m good with whatever Biden chooses to do



Biden: I choose to stay in the race



Pelosi: Choose again



Same approach the left has to abortion, really. — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 10, 2024

Mic. Drop.