WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Squirms on MSNBC When Asked If She Supports Biden on the Democratic Ticket

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 AM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy 'We Have to Pass This Legislation to Find Out What's In It' Pelosi is a vile woman, no doubt, but she is a darned savvy politician. And the fact she's hemming and hawing on Biden being the top of the Democratic ticket is a delicious sight to behold.

Watch her on Morning Joe as she tries to wiggle her way out of a political firestorm:

She's walking a fine line between making Joy Reid scream about Stormtroopers again and possibly giving Trump a second term as president.

Exactly.

Oof.

That he has.

Pretty much sums it up.

Heh.

It's all self-inflicted and we're here to watch them suffer for it.

She won't.

Which speaks volumes. She knows how the game is played and has been around long enough to probably know how this plays out.

Oh well.

And keep deciding until you give her an answer she likes.

The entire post reads:

PELOSI: "I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that's the way it is. Whatever he decides we go with."

PELOSI then says he wants Biden to deal with the NATO conference and then restart the discussion on Biden's future.

"Let's just hold off. Whatever you're thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don't have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week."

Yikes.

She apparently chose to ignore it.

She clearly does not consider it settled.

Mic. Drop.

