Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic Party Drama

Well, Biden's plan to divide his party and use black voters and supporters against the 'elite' Democrats who are calling for his ouster as the nominee is going according to plan, it seems. Not only did Rep. Steven Horsford say criticizing Biden's cognitive abilities is 'ableism' on CNN, Joy Reid has gone completely off the rails.
WATCH:
Joy Reid has a meltdown over "rich, white, elected Democrats" turning on Biden.— Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 9, 2024
Gotta love when leftists eat their own 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UE2aTAt2ku
Let us make some more popcorn.
Her argument that this is to 'feed the media thirst for Democrats in disarray' stories is hilarious. The media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. This disarray is killing them.
And surging economy? High-tech jobs? LMAO. She's out of her mind.
But we say let them fight.
What is it with Democrats starting civil wars?— JWF (@JammieWF) July 9, 2024
It's all they've got.
How dare rich, white, elected Democrats turn on a rich, white, elected Democrat!— JeffC (@JeffChrz) July 9, 2024
How dare they.
Trump leading Storm Troopers would be pretty sweet. pic.twitter.com/CmtziK6YBe— Your Ole Pal Datagod (@datagod) July 9, 2024
It's certainly an image.
Bwahahahaha— linda brown (@seaFan57) July 9, 2024
Wow is she hot mad
So, so mad.
😂 the irony of her supporting such a racist old white man 😂— Texan_Woman (@Texan_Woman) July 9, 2024
Very ironic.
Rich white politicians turn on rich white old man, says rich black woman who supports rich white man.— Clown Prince (@dacshunder) July 9, 2024
Recommended
Sums it up nicely.
Joy Reid is having a totally normal one.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 9, 2024
Shot in the streets by stormtroopers? LOL.
By the way, Joy Ried also makes $1.5 million per year to be a crazy person. But, please, lecture us some more about those unelected, rich people. https://t.co/OdwpA6wMZM
Totally normal one.
This is all made extra hilarious by the fact that the presumptive nominee if Biden drops out is a black woman. https://t.co/FIAWERrBtU— Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 9, 2024
It really is.
Why is Joy Reid morphing into Don Cheadle? https://t.co/QNGR2SYWhv— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2024
Heh.
Among African-Americans:— Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) July 9, 2024
63%: "Biden's public lapses are more frequent these days"
50%: Biden is "not mentally fit" to be president
46%: Biden's "age, failing memory or lapsed concentration" are "potentially dangerous for the country" https://t.co/k0aJVBGJ16 https://t.co/BFpejKuVzs
Facts that Joy seems to be ignoring.
Um...isn't Joe Biden also a rich, white, elected Democrat? https://t.co/WI2Vj677t8— Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) July 9, 2024
Yes he is.
“…or shot in the street by Trump’s Storm Troopers if they protest…”— Brian D Brown (@briandb03) July 9, 2024
What in the world is she talking about?!
Is this the type of hysterical lies that @MSNBC viewers ingest?
No wonder they’re so deranged.🤦♂️ https://t.co/31NAxyuYur
She has no idea what she's talking about, but it gets views and clicks and generates outrage.
Joy Reid represents all the diversity things Dems keep saying are soooo important.— Rod Thomson (@Rod_Thomson) July 9, 2024
She is one of the army of monsters their horrible worldview has created. And she is ready to devour them.
Popcorn has never been tastier. https://t.co/gkhUH3EP99
The popcorn is so delicious.
Complete normal stuff going on at MSNBC https://t.co/TuFGTlldY9— Ben Strawbridge (@ben_strawbridge) July 9, 2024
Totally normal.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member