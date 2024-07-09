Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic Party Drama

OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't...
Amy Curtis  |  11:15 AM on July 09, 2024
Townhall Media

Well, Biden's plan to divide his party and use black voters and supporters against the 'elite' Democrats who are calling for his ouster as the nominee is going according to plan, it seems. Not only did Rep. Steven Horsford say criticizing Biden's cognitive abilities is 'ableism' on CNN, Joy Reid has gone completely off the rails.

WATCH:

Let us make some more popcorn.

Her argument that this is to 'feed the media thirst for Democrats in disarray' stories is hilarious. The media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. This disarray is killing them.

And surging economy? High-tech jobs? LMAO. She's out of her mind.

But we say let them fight.

It's all they've got.

How dare they.

It's certainly an image.

So, so mad.

Very ironic.

Sums it up nicely.

Totally normal one.

It really is.

Heh.

Facts that Joy seems to be ignoring.

Yes he is.

She has no idea what she's talking about, but it gets views and clicks and generates outrage.

The popcorn is so delicious.

Totally normal.

Tags: CIVIL WAR DEMOCRATIC PARTY JOE BIDEN JOY REID MELTDOWN MSNBC

