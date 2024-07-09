Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic Party Drama

Well, Biden's plan to divide his party and use black voters and supporters against the 'elite' Democrats who are calling for his ouster as the nominee is going according to plan, it seems. Not only did Rep. Steven Horsford say criticizing Biden's cognitive abilities is 'ableism' on CNN, Joy Reid has gone completely off the rails.

Joy Reid has a meltdown over "rich, white, elected Democrats" turning on Biden.



Gotta love when leftists eat their own 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UE2aTAt2ku — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 9, 2024

Her argument that this is to 'feed the media thirst for Democrats in disarray' stories is hilarious. The media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. This disarray is killing them.

And surging economy? High-tech jobs? LMAO. She's out of her mind.

What is it with Democrats starting civil wars? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 9, 2024

How dare rich, white, elected Democrats turn on a rich, white, elected Democrat! — JeffC (@JeffChrz) July 9, 2024

Trump leading Storm Troopers would be pretty sweet. pic.twitter.com/CmtziK6YBe — Your Ole Pal Datagod (@datagod) July 9, 2024

Wow is she hot mad — linda brown (@seaFan57) July 9, 2024

😂 the irony of her supporting such a racist old white man 😂 — Texan_Woman (@Texan_Woman) July 9, 2024

Rich white politicians turn on rich white old man, says rich black woman who supports rich white man. — Clown Prince (@dacshunder) July 9, 2024

Joy Reid is having a totally normal one.



Shot in the streets by stormtroopers? LOL.



By the way, Joy Ried also makes $1.5 million per year to be a crazy person. But, please, lecture us some more about those unelected, rich people. https://t.co/OdwpA6wMZM — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 9, 2024

This is all made extra hilarious by the fact that the presumptive nominee if Biden drops out is a black woman. https://t.co/FIAWERrBtU — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 9, 2024

Why is Joy Reid morphing into Don Cheadle? https://t.co/QNGR2SYWhv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2024

Among African-Americans:



63%: "Biden's public lapses are more frequent these days"



50%: Biden is "not mentally fit" to be president



46%: Biden's "age, failing memory or lapsed concentration" are "potentially dangerous for the country" https://t.co/k0aJVBGJ16 https://t.co/BFpejKuVzs — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) July 9, 2024

Um...isn't Joe Biden also a rich, white, elected Democrat? https://t.co/WI2Vj677t8 — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) July 9, 2024

“…or shot in the street by Trump’s Storm Troopers if they protest…”



What in the world is she talking about?!

Is this the type of hysterical lies that @MSNBC viewers ingest?



No wonder they’re so deranged.🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/31NAxyuYur — Brian D Brown (@briandb03) July 9, 2024

Joy Reid represents all the diversity things Dems keep saying are soooo important.



She is one of the army of monsters their horrible worldview has created. And she is ready to devour them.



Popcorn has never been tastier. https://t.co/gkhUH3EP99 — Rod Thomson (@Rod_Thomson) July 9, 2024

Complete normal stuff going on at MSNBC https://t.co/TuFGTlldY9 — Ben Strawbridge (@ben_strawbridge) July 9, 2024

