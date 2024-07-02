The 'Bedwetting Brigade' Takes a Victory Lap as Several New Polls Suggest Biden Losing to Trump

A few days ago, we told you about a group of Obama staffers turned podcasters who got a nasty shout out from the Biden Harris campaign team after they said Biden should step aside quite publicly. Apparently, they did not appreciate the mocking and name calling by their fellow Leftists, and one of them shot back today.

Bedwetting Brigade seems bigger than assumed https://t.co/rWtUf8EsMk — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 2, 2024

Oof. That is going to leave a mark.

Former anti-pollercoaster guy now its biggest fan. https://t.co/wBBL2OXc3T — Thomas V. Bona (@Tvbona) July 2, 2024

Self-important Podcasters did NOTHING wrong https://t.co/O7L10thugC — Shawn Pasternak (@ShawnCP92) July 2, 2024

According to these latest polls, not only did they do nothing wrong, they were exactly right.

So Buttigieg, Newsome & Whitmer - despite being DECADES younger - are all doing just a point or 2 better in the same poll than the 81 year old who had a bad debate?



I’m good w Biden/Harris https://t.co/dVQINN8X83 — Dorian Wilde (@portraitwilde) July 2, 2024

Or, maybe, hear us out, all the candidates are just that bad and America doesn't trust any Democrat right now. Using the courts to go after your political opponents will make the public start to question your motives, after all.

Few questions:



1. Would Biden have been better off being convicted of 34 felonies than having that debate performance?



2. If no, why? That only hurt Trump’s standing by a point or two.



It’s almost as if public opinion is shaped by media sentiment! https://t.co/DuYuG072OY — Zach Heltzel 🟪 (@zachheltzel) July 2, 2024

The flip side is the public took a look at the charges against Trump, thought they were all bogus and a huge waste of time and money, and therefore really don't care about these sham trials.

The Pod Save guys having the last laugh like ohhhhhh the world really is ending- https://t.co/IqOWSfiojB — don queer-xote (@davidsabryg) July 2, 2024

To be fair, he is trying to sound the alarm, but his fellow Democrats aren't willing to hear the truth.

Yes let’s change the nominee 1 month before the convention and give the GOP the biggest momentum they could use.



- former campaign worker, current podcaster https://t.co/S5LRfTTr7S — US Grant Fan Club 🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@browntailedhawk) July 2, 2024

The alternative is keep Biden on the ticket and definitely lose, so whatever.

I think Bedwetting Brigade will go down as one of the worst political lines in history. It was the most patronizing response to concerned SUPPORTERS and ALLIES that I have ever seen. When your supporters become the enemy, it is over. — Joe Vizard (@joevizard) July 2, 2024

With power hungry Jill Biden basically running the campaign, it really is not surprising.

I trust Biden with the 2024 election, it's the American public that votes for Trump who I question their judgment. — Tgage (@tgagemurphy) July 2, 2024

The people voting for President Trump are not throwing their support behind a guy who can barely stand up or formulate a complete sentence. Take a look in the mirror, pal.

Jon, he steps down or we lose. We need to be honest about this. Keep the pressure on!! — SurfProfessor (@professor_surf) July 2, 2024

Thankfully, the Republicans can sit back and enjoy popcorn while Leftists tear each other apart. Enjoy!















