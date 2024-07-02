'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER...
The 'Bedwetting Brigade' Takes a Victory Lap as Several New Polls Suggest Biden Losing to Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on July 02, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

A few days ago, we told you about a group of Obama staffers turned podcasters who got a nasty shout out from the Biden Harris campaign team after they said Biden should step aside quite publicly. Apparently, they did not appreciate the mocking and name calling by their fellow Leftists, and one of them shot back today.

Oof. That is going to leave a mark.

According to these latest polls, not only did they do nothing wrong, they were exactly right.

Or, maybe, hear us out, all the candidates are just that bad and America doesn't trust any Democrat right now. Using the courts to go after your political opponents will make the public start to question your motives, after all.

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
The flip side is the public took a look at the charges against Trump, thought they were all bogus and a huge waste of time and money, and therefore really don't care about these sham trials.

To be fair, he is trying to sound the alarm, but his fellow Democrats aren't willing to hear the truth.

The alternative is keep Biden on the ticket and definitely lose, so whatever.

With power hungry Jill Biden basically running the campaign, it really is not surprising.

The people voting for President Trump are not throwing their support behind a guy who can barely stand up or formulate a complete sentence. Take a look in the mirror, pal.

Thankfully, the Republicans can sit back and enjoy popcorn while Leftists tear each other apart. Enjoy!





