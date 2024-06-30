Snarky Biden Fundraising Email Takes on Obama Bros turned Podcasters and It's Brutal

The fallout continues after the Biden debate debacle. This time, it was in the form of a fundraising email sent to Democratic donors. The email suggested answers donors could give friends and family concerned about Biden's performance. One particularly interesting line took a shot at 'self important podcasters'. Seemingly, that was directed at the hosts of 'Pod Saves America', a group of Obama alumni.

The Biden campaign sent a fundraising email to supporters with a list of talking points for them to share with “panicked” friends and family: pic.twitter.com/nO7lFK99hO — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 30, 2024

what stage of grief is subtweeting the pod save america guys pic.twitter.com/XYQTVFp0LQ — vibe instructor✌🏾🐝 (@Vanessa_ABee) June 30, 2024

Leaning into the defiance, here’s the opening of latest Biden fundraising email:



“If you're like me, you're getting lots of texts or calls from folks about the state of the race after Thursday. Maybe it was your panicked aunt, your MAGA uncle, or some self-important Podcasters” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 30, 2024

This is a bit of a taste as to what the guys have said recently.

Just gonna say it again:



I love Joe Biden. He saved democracy in 2020. His legislative record is the arguably the most consequential of any modern president, including my former boss. And right now there's nothing more important than defeating Donald Trump in this election.



It… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 30, 2024

We need to have this conversation right now.

Listen to the latest episode of Pod Save America now wherever you get your podcasts.#PodSaveAmerica #CrookedMedia #Debate #Biden pic.twitter.com/EJK9xiuevt — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) June 28, 2024

While it is somewhat critical, it seems even the slightest rebuke sends Biden world into orbit.

These “self-important podcasters” have kept millions of people informed, inspired, and volunteering to elect @JoeBiden. They asked the EXACT same question all of us asked ourselves after the debate. This is disrespectful to their honest assessment of the stakes of this election. https://t.co/Gyn7PDYv0B — JakeOfAllTrades (@JakeWhiteShark) June 30, 2024

In other words, there is an internal war happening in the Democratic party.

Biden appealing directly to the one constituency that apparently thinks he had a fine debate: #resist libs online https://t.co/PbQxfM1RAV — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) June 30, 2024

Oof very unsubtle shots fired https://t.co/IztTTg8U0t — 🐧middie🐧 (@actuallynuance) June 30, 2024

It's the opposite of subtle actually.

I too have received many texts and calls about the state of the race. None came from panicked aunts, MAGA uncles, or self-important podcasters. They've come from Biden 2020 supporters, personally sympathetic to Biden but alarmed for the nation that he's not now stepping aside. https://t.co/2HXCx0PkYK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 30, 2024

The Biden campaign does not operate in reality.

Right now, Mr. Biden could step aside graciously and honorably, completing a very successful term as president in challenging times, and helping another candidate win. If he takes this tack, he will destroy his country and, deservedly, his own future and his pathetic party. https://t.co/yLqHKUw4Yl — James D'Emilio  (@DEmiliopics) June 30, 2024

Jill Biden is desperate not to lose her hefty fashion budget and all the perks of being the First Lady.

Such spectacular, blind arrogance. So typical of Democratic Party leaders. https://t.co/wZo7qA0Jyr — Manville (@manvillemade) June 30, 2024

That explains why the Bidens are in charge.











