Snarky Biden Fundraising Email Takes on Obama Bros turned Podcasters and It's Brutal

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on June 30, 2024
Twitchy

The fallout continues after the Biden debate debacle. This time, it was in the form of a fundraising email sent to Democratic donors. The email suggested answers donors could give friends and family concerned about Biden's performance. One particularly interesting line took a shot at 'self important podcasters'. Seemingly, that was directed at the hosts of 'Pod Saves America', a group of Obama alumni.

This is a bit of a taste as to what the guys have said recently.

You're Paying Their Student Loans: Peer-Reviewed Paper Is Full of Nonsensical Woke Jargon
Amy Curtis
While it is somewhat critical, it seems even the slightest rebuke sends Biden world into orbit.

In other words, there is an internal war happening in the Democratic party.

It's the opposite of subtle actually.

The Biden campaign does not operate in reality.

Jill Biden is desperate not to lose her hefty fashion budget and all the perks of being the First Lady.

That explains why the Bidens are in charge.




BIDEN JON FAVREAU OBAMA PODCAST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

