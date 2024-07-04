Memo's Gone Out: Biden Tells Governors He's 'In It to Win It', and They Dutifully Carry the Water for Him

There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on July 04, 2024
Sarah D.

Despite the upheaval in the Democratic Party over the last week, it seems they're bound and determined that Biden is the nominee (or he is until he isn't, as this writer believes). But the talking points have gone out, and the party is circling the wagons around Biden.

The New York Post reports:

President Biden urged the nation’s Democratic governors to stand by his candidacy Wednesday at a more than hour-long meeting — but most of the 10 who attended in person didn’t vouch for him afterward on the White House driveway, including four of the Democrats’ top possible replacements for Biden.

Those forgoing a moment before the cameras and reporters after the meeting included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andrew Beshear — all leading contenders for the top slot if Biden, 81, decides he can no longer lead the Democratic ticket.

Some of the governors then posted their support on X (note the dates and timestamps).

Kathy Hochul:

Her post was 16 minutes after Gavin Newsom's:

Here's Whitmer, who posted just before Newsom:

And a sharp-eyed poster caught this, too:

Kamala really is the biggest loser of last week's debate. Notice Hochul didn't mention her, either.

Will those voters get the 'sharp and focused' Biden or the 'confused, forgetful' one?

Oof.

There's always a Simpsons meme.

It's plainly clear the Dems will pick anyone over Kamala.

Kamala would not get 8 years. They don't even seem to want to give her a few months.

Yep. Put it on a t-shirt.

