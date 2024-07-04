Memo's Gone Out: Biden Tells Governors He's 'In It to Win It', and They Dutifully Carry the Water for Him

Despite the upheaval in the Democratic Party over the last week, it seems they're bound and determined that Biden is the nominee (or he is until he isn't, as this writer believes). But the talking points have gone out, and the party is circling the wagons around Biden.

Advertisement

Democratic governors rally round Biden after debate debacle, say he’s ‘in it to win it’ https://t.co/URx6DprQLD pic.twitter.com/lCRNdkhaVu — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2024

The New York Post reports:

President Biden urged the nation’s Democratic governors to stand by his candidacy Wednesday at a more than hour-long meeting — but most of the 10 who attended in person didn’t vouch for him afterward on the White House driveway, including four of the Democrats’ top possible replacements for Biden. Those forgoing a moment before the cameras and reporters after the meeting included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andrew Beshear — all leading contenders for the top slot if Biden, 81, decides he can no longer lead the Democratic ticket.

Some of the governors then posted their support on X (note the dates and timestamps).

Kathy Hochul:

.@JoeBiden is in it to win it. The stakes this November could not be higher. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 4, 2024

Her post was 16 minutes after Gavin Newsom's:

I heard three words from the President tonight -- he’s all in. And so am I.@JoeBiden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 4, 2024

Here's Whitmer, who posted just before Newsom:

.@JoeBiden is our nominee. He is in it to win it and I support him. — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 4, 2024

And a sharp-eyed poster caught this, too:

Note both the timing and the fact that.. neither of them mentions Kamala. https://t.co/45nKUhtahk pic.twitter.com/bp3wljDdLb — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 4, 2024

Kamala really is the biggest loser of last week's debate. Notice Hochul didn't mention her, either.

👀 Biden told Democratic governors he’s in it to win it in 2024, signaling no wiggle room in dropping out, per a source briefed on the meeting.



Biden told governors he will hit the road and do more unscripted events with voters, per source. — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) July 4, 2024

Will those voters get the 'sharp and focused' Biden or the 'confused, forgetful' one?

Seven out of ten voters say he shouldn't be running. pic.twitter.com/zy4dTc6OX6 — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) July 4, 2024

Advertisement

Oof.

“He’s in it to win it” pic.twitter.com/QPWiTZWGMR — Baron Von Grimm (@baronvongrimm) July 4, 2024

There's always a Simpsons meme.

They just want to be picked over Kamala — Flare Knight🗡🛡☀️ (@FlareKnightFLR) July 4, 2024

It's plainly clear the Dems will pick anyone over Kamala.

All 4 of them would rather wait 4 years to run for POTUS than take a chance Kamala might get 8. https://t.co/4oYAEHQEPF — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 4, 2024

Kamala would not get 8 years. They don't even seem to want to give her a few months.

The official Dem election Slogan:



Better Senile Than Trump 2024 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 4, 2024

Yep. Put it on a t-shirt.