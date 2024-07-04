Mollie Hemingway Adds to the List of Reasons 'Our Corrupt Press Deserve Your...
Lefties Go Straight-Up Blue Anon Making CUH-RAZY Claims About CNN Sabotaging Biden During...
THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to...
Los Angeles Café Owner Denying Service to a Jewish Man Shows the Worst...
'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly...
BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)
We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe...
After Decades of Malpractice, Bias, and LIES Journalism Might Finally Face Its Reckoning
Will Mark Ruffalo Get the Gina Carano Treatment From Disney?
NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn
It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?
Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt
Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'

Media Lapdogs: AP DOUBLES DOWN, Says Biden Is Both 'Sharp, Focused' But Also 'Confused, Forgetful'

Amy Curtis  |  10:35 AM on July 04, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Perhaps the media hasn't learned its lesson, after the terrible post-debate week they (and the Biden campaign) have had.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, they're doubling down on Biden's cognitive decline as being merely 'confused and forgetful':

Advertisement

More from the AP:

President Joe Biden’s conduct behind closed doors, in the Oval Office, on Air Force One and in meetings around the world is described in the same dual way by those who regularly see him in action.

He is often sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused. Sometimes he doesn’t grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly and moves slowly around the room.

Behind closed doors, he's FINE, everyone. We just have to trust the people who have been lying to us.

Oh, plenty of people will, unfortunately.

Recommended

THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden
Sam J.
Advertisement

They can't report on what we see, because that'll hurt Biden's reelection campaign.

Because it is insulting arrogance.

Excellent question.

He sure is.

Between 10 am and 4 pm, and in between his naps.

Hang it in the Louvre.

They have no shame. None whatsoever.

They looked at 'fiery but mostly peaceful protests' and said 'hold my beer.'

Advertisement

Nailed it.

Unfortunately, they believe their job is the latter.

But only when a Democrat is in power.

The exact same picture.

We guess the media have learned nothing, and never will. It's not surprising. But it sure is a sight to behold.

They're lying to us, gaslighting us, and they have the nerve to think they can get away with it.

Tags: 2024 AP ASSOCIATED PRESS DEBATES JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Adds to the List of Reasons 'Our Corrupt Press Deserve Your Contempt'
Doug P.
'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly TRUE Biden Claim
Sam J.
Lefties Go Straight-Up Blue Anon Making CUH-RAZY Claims About CNN Sabotaging Biden During the Debate
Sam J.
Los Angeles Café Owner Denying Service to a Jewish Man Shows the Worst and Best of Humanity
Grateful Calvin
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden Sam J.
Advertisement