Media Lapdogs: AP DOUBLES DOWN, Says Biden Is Both 'Sharp, Focused' But Also 'Confused, Forgetful'

Perhaps the media hasn't learned its lesson, after the terrible post-debate week they (and the Biden campaign) have had.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, they're doubling down on Biden's cognitive decline as being merely 'confused and forgetful':

Biden at 81: Sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful https://t.co/PhTx6aK0lW — The Associated Press (@AP) July 4, 2024

More from the AP:

President Joe Biden’s conduct behind closed doors, in the Oval Office, on Air Force One and in meetings around the world is described in the same dual way by those who regularly see him in action. He is often sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused. Sometimes he doesn’t grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly and moves slowly around the room.

Behind closed doors, he's FINE, everyone. We just have to trust the people who have been lying to us.

Nobody is falling for this BS anymore — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 4, 2024

Oh, plenty of people will, unfortunately.

GTFOH - Biden can't string two coherent sentences together.



You may think absurd spin helps the cause, but presstituting yourselves just accelerates justified disdain for mainstream media.



Seriously, just report on what everyone sees. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 4, 2024

They can't report on what we see, because that'll hurt Biden's reelection campaign.

When news orgs try and push this ‘sharp’ nonsense, it no longer feels like just normal partisan bias, but insulting arrogance. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) July 4, 2024

Because it is insulting arrogance.

How do you people live with yourselves? — Kron (@Kronykal) July 4, 2024

Excellent question.

Confused but mostly focused. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 4, 2024

He sure is.

Between 10 am and 4 pm, and in between his naps.

an all-timer — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 4, 2024

Hang it in the Louvre.

AP in 2024: Sharp and focused but sometimes pandering propagandists that should feel a burning shame when posting this journalisming — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 4, 2024

They have no shame. None whatsoever.

I didn't think the media could possibly top this moment but I stand corrected. https://t.co/jwR0cW2OyK pic.twitter.com/ChgLRYQfrD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 4, 2024

They looked at 'fiery but mostly peaceful protests' and said 'hold my beer.'

Your reporting is thoughtful and balanced while sometimes also biased and crappy https://t.co/W7IV74kZch — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) July 4, 2024

Nailed it.

I am begging the press to remember that their job is to hold powerful people accountable, not to do their public relations. https://t.co/rMS0mDp8Sl — Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 4, 2024

Unfortunately, they believe their job is the latter.

But only when a Democrat is in power.

Sharp & Focused.

Confused & Forgetful.

They are the same things. https://t.co/skkTvoDrNS pic.twitter.com/JwaC6yb1Aa — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 4, 2024

The exact same picture.

We guess the media have learned nothing, and never will. It's not surprising. But it sure is a sight to behold.

They're lying to us, gaslighting us, and they have the nerve to think they can get away with it.