WATCH: Dem Congressman Steven Horsford Says Expecting Biden to Talk in Complete Sentences Is 'Ableism'

The other day we told you an anecdotal story -- one we took with a grain of salt -- about a man overhearing a woman claim it was 'ableism' to criticize Biden's cognitive state and question his ability to serve as president.
It apparently is the new Democratic Party talking point, and this is especially interesting given Biden's plan to use black voters as a shield against calls to exit the race.
Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford says questioning Biden's obvious cognitive decline is "ageism" and "ableism" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/x7MtKk10d6— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2024
Wow.
Biden wouldn't even be interviewed to run a major corporation at his age and cognitive level.— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 9, 2024
He would be in a nursing home.
Why is he running the most powerful nation in the world? We have a right to question him.
How dare we point out the emperor is not wearing clothes.
“Ableism?” Does that mean discrimination against those who aren’t able to do the job? So it would be wrong to deny someone the prize as slam dunk champion just because they can’t jump high enough to dunk?— Susan West-Morgan (@NCSuz14) July 9, 2024
This is akin to saying it's bad to prevent blind people from becoming taxi drivers.
That ableism— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 9, 2024
Is sure hard on the parasitical
Predatory
Incompetent
Deceitful and resentfulhttps://t.co/h6e6cwCZzl
It sure is.
Imagine having to make this argument in defense of your nominee… https://t.co/yjEfaJf0vP— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 9, 2024
Yet here we are.
"Ableism"?— MeAfter 🇺🇲 (@MeAfter4) July 9, 2024
How about: "Senility" and "Dementia"? https://t.co/yIRKbgN50M
Yes. And possibly Parkinson's.
Believing your own eyes and ears is realism.— D S (@DSBIC) July 9, 2024
They ism buffoons. https://t.co/kpyeQ6cXDw
No lies detected.
Democrat Congressman says it is "ableism" to expect your president to speak in complete sentences. pic.twitter.com/M8TrPO3TH7— Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) July 9, 2024
We live in the weirdest timeline.
Vote Dem for— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 9, 2024
The elimination of any standard for competence https://t.co/XW7Arv4c8O
They're all on board with pants-pooping, too.
So glad the adults are back in charge.
It's also abelism to expect your representatives to have a modicum of intelligence. https://t.co/ity4p45Cgs— ✵°✵｡✰ 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚 ✰｡✵°✵ (@Mandi_17_) July 9, 2024
Which explains why so many of them are still in Congress.
OH COME ON https://t.co/pN3D9Lp3EX— 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) July 9, 2024
They're really that desperate.
WTF 😂— TheTeeShop (@BeatrixG99) July 9, 2024
These people are 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/aIsmDR8cWM
They're serious, which is both scary and hilarious.
Democratic Congressman, Steven Horsford thinks questioning Joe Biden’s clear cognitive decline is an ADA violation. pic.twitter.com/LYMctcuz2G— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 9, 2024
He sure does.
Electing stupid people to Congress isn’t helpful to regular Americans.— Politics (@Politics15419) July 9, 2024
WATCH: #Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford insanely claims that questioning Joe #Biden's obvious cognitive decline is "ageism" and "ableism.”
These people are so delusional. pic.twitter.com/Mn33PC5foN
So very delusional.
