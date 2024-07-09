HuffPost Reports Sen. James Inhofe Was ‘Known for His Notorious Climate Denial’
WATCH: Dem Congressman Steven Horsford Says Expecting Biden to Talk in Complete Sentences Is 'Ableism'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The other day we told you an anecdotal story -- one we took with a grain of salt -- about a man overhearing a woman claim it was 'ableism' to criticize Biden's cognitive state and question his ability to serve as president.

It apparently is the new Democratic Party talking point, and this is especially interesting given Biden's plan to use black voters as a shield against calls to exit the race.

Wow.

How dare we point out the emperor is not wearing clothes.

This is akin to saying it's bad to prevent blind people from becoming taxi drivers.

It sure is.

Yet here we are.

Yes. And possibly Parkinson's.

No lies detected.

We live in the weirdest timeline.

They're all on board with pants-pooping, too.

So glad the adults are back in charge.

Which explains why so many of them are still in Congress.

They're really that desperate.

They're serious, which is both scary and hilarious.

He sure does.

So very delusional.

