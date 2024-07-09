WATCH: Dem Congressman Steven Horsford Says Expecting Biden to Talk in Complete Sentences Is 'Ableism'

The other day we told you an anecdotal story -- one we took with a grain of salt -- about a man overhearing a woman claim it was 'ableism' to criticize Biden's cognitive state and question his ability to serve as president.

It apparently is the new Democratic Party talking point, and this is especially interesting given Biden's plan to use black voters as a shield against calls to exit the race.

Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford says questioning Biden's obvious cognitive decline is "ageism" and "ableism" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/x7MtKk10d6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2024

Wow.

Biden wouldn't even be interviewed to run a major corporation at his age and cognitive level.



He would be in a nursing home.



Why is he running the most powerful nation in the world? We have a right to question him. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 9, 2024

How dare we point out the emperor is not wearing clothes.

“Ableism?” Does that mean discrimination against those who aren’t able to do the job? So it would be wrong to deny someone the prize as slam dunk champion just because they can’t jump high enough to dunk? — Susan West-Morgan (@NCSuz14) July 9, 2024

This is akin to saying it's bad to prevent blind people from becoming taxi drivers.

That ableism

Is sure hard on the parasitical

Predatory

Incompetent

Deceitful and resentfulhttps://t.co/h6e6cwCZzl — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 9, 2024

It sure is.

Imagine having to make this argument in defense of your nominee… https://t.co/yjEfaJf0vP — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 9, 2024

Yet here we are.

Yes. And possibly Parkinson's.

Believing your own eyes and ears is realism.



They ism buffoons. https://t.co/kpyeQ6cXDw — D S (@DSBIC) July 9, 2024

No lies detected.

Democrat Congressman says it is "ableism" to expect your president to speak in complete sentences. pic.twitter.com/M8TrPO3TH7 — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) July 9, 2024

We live in the weirdest timeline.

Vote Dem for

The elimination of any standard for competence https://t.co/XW7Arv4c8O — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 9, 2024

They're all on board with pants-pooping, too.

So glad the adults are back in charge.

It's also abelism to expect your representatives to have a modicum of intelligence. https://t.co/ity4p45Cgs — ✵°✵｡✰ 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚 ✰｡✵°✵ (@Mandi_17_) July 9, 2024

Which explains why so many of them are still in Congress.

They're really that desperate.

WTF 😂

These people are 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/aIsmDR8cWM — TheTeeShop (@BeatrixG99) July 9, 2024

They're serious, which is both scary and hilarious.

Democratic Congressman, Steven Horsford thinks questioning Joe Biden’s clear cognitive decline is an ADA violation. pic.twitter.com/LYMctcuz2G — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 9, 2024

He sure does.

Electing stupid people to Congress isn’t helpful to regular Americans.



WATCH: #Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford insanely claims that questioning Joe #Biden's obvious cognitive decline is "ageism" and "ableism.”



These people are so delusional. pic.twitter.com/Mn33PC5foN — Politics (@Politics15419) July 9, 2024

So very delusional.