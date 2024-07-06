Jon Levine Reports Biden's Physician Met With Parkinson's Disease Specialist at the White House

This seems news-y. Apparently Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician met with a Parkinson's disease specialist at the White House.
This certainly won't help the ongoing media onslaught related to Biden's mental and physical health.
NEW from me— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 6, 2024
President Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, met with a top Parkinson's disease specialist at the White House residence clinic in January, according to White House visitor logs https://t.co/rbSLNXTv0h
A top Washington D.C. neurologist had a meeting with President Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year, visitor logs reviewed by The Post show.
Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, according to the records, which emerge as questions continue to swirl about the 81-year-old president’s mental health in the wake of his debate debacle last week with former President Trump.
Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist are Walter Reed, was also in the 5 P.M. meeting, the White House visitor logs show.
On January 17.
Imagine who is visiting him in DE where there are no visitor logs.— Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) July 6, 2024
Imagine.
The long knives are out for Biden. Otherwise this info would not be coming out six months after the fact.— FuryanEnergy (@ranbarn54) July 6, 2024
It's also a major case of CYA -- the media that lied to us for years now realizes they can't, so they're going to pretend to be journalists for a bit.
I have suspected Parkinson's for some time. And I am not even a doctor, would be nice if we had a real DC press corps. They should all be fired.— Troy Gilstrap (@TroyGilstrap63) July 6, 2024
We all knew something was wrong with the president years ago.
Doesn't matter what, the big question is: is Biden fit to serve?
How did I know more about Justice Alito’s wife’s neighborhood flag fight than I did about the actual president’s health https://t.co/ejaLuiBBGL— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 6, 2024
Because there's a narrative and an agenda.
Any reason I knew about Alito’s flag-flying habits but not this? https://t.co/JKpJwXjXtM— Sunny (@sunnyright) July 6, 2024
Great minds think alike.
I’ve been saying this for a long time. Approximately 20% of Parkinson’s patients do not have intentional tremors. He’s got so many symptoms of it. And you can have both age related dementia and Parkinson’s. https://t.co/VBVmeev44T— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 6, 2024
Either way, the American people deserve answers.
It's a good thing Biden doesn't show any symptoms of Parkinson's or this might be a genuine media scandal. https://t.co/AbZu7deyXM— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024
Might be.
Rumor has it Woodward & Bernstein are working on a new book, "All the President's Jetlag" https://t.co/plySjLYeVs— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 6, 2024
Heh.
There's always someone who's mad.
The @POTUS JUST SIGNED AN INITIATIVE TO FIGHT PARKINSON'S.— day by day, bird by bird (@Miss_Placed_) July 6, 2024
YOU UTTER ASS. https://t.co/0yZH5nEFpo
The visit took place in January.
So, yeah.
Calm down.
Six months ago. A Parkinson’s specialist consulted with the President’s physician; the visit is recorded in the White House visitor logs; and no one noticed until today? That’s just not credible.— Chaos Umpire Sits (@ChaosUmpireSits) July 6, 2024
No one wanted us to know until today. https://t.co/Y46UhrL8hM
This. All of this.
If Biden didn't have a bad debate performance, we still wouldn't know.
