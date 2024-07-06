ABC News' Chief WH Correspondent Seems Surprised Biden Staff Gave Radio Host Questions...
Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding...
Journos Pretending They Were Deceived About Biden Makes Me Loathe the Media Even...
HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny...
That Is YOUR Party, Sulu: George Takei Tries to Fearmonger About Trump 'Rounding...
Philly Radio Host Says White House Sent 8 Questions She Could Ask Biden...
Happier Crowds at a Funeral: Faces of ABC Reporters Speak VOLUMES About Biden's...
Ex Obama Adviser David Axelrod Had a Brutal Assessment of Biden's Interview
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was...
You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect...
ABC News Reports Jill Biden's Lashing Out at Dems Urging Her Husband to...
Silly Rick Wilson has a CRAZY Conspiracy Theory about Joe Biden's Terrible ABC...
Sweet Home Alabama! Grocery Store Puts In the Most AMERICAN Vending Machine EVER
Mary Katharine Ham Wonders How to Get Through to 'Impervious' Joe Biden

Jon Levine Reports Biden's Physician Met With Parkinson's Disease Specialist at the White House

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This seems news-y. Apparently Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician met with a Parkinson's disease specialist at the White House.

This certainly won't help the ongoing media onslaught related to Biden's mental and physical health.

Advertisement

Levin writes:

A top Washington D.C. neurologist had a meeting with President Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year, visitor logs reviewed by The Post show.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, according to the records, which emerge as questions continue to swirl about the 81-year-old president’s mental health in the wake of his debate debacle last week with former President Trump.

Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist are Walter Reed, was also in the 5 P.M. meeting, the White House visitor logs show.

On January 17.

Imagine.

It's also a major case of CYA -- the media that lied to us for years now realizes they can't, so they're going to pretend to be journalists for a bit.

Recommended

Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding Dress
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We all knew something was wrong with the president years ago.

Doesn't matter what, the big question is: is Biden fit to serve?

Because there's a narrative and an agenda.

Great minds think alike.

Either way, the American people deserve answers.

Might be.

Advertisement

Heh.

There's always someone who's mad.

The visit took place in January.

So, yeah.

Calm down.

This. All of this.

If Biden didn't have a bad debate performance, we still wouldn't know.

Tags: 2024 DOCTOR DOCTORS HEALTH JOE BIDEN NEW YORK POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding Dress
Amy Curtis
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch
Amy Curtis
That Is YOUR Party, Sulu: George Takei Tries to Fearmonger About Trump 'Rounding Up Innocents'
Grateful Calvin
HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny They Give Biden
Amy Curtis
Philly Radio Host Says White House Sent 8 Questions She Could Ask Biden (Guess What Happened Next)
Doug P.
You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect Her Reproductive System
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding Dress Amy Curtis
Advertisement