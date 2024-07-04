ABLEISM: Professor's Story Shows How UNGLUED Biden Supporters Have Become

We usually take posts like this with a grain of salt, but given the media environment and the way the Democratic Party is circling the wagons around Biden, we're willing to believe this happened.

Advertisement

In fact, we're kind of surprised Vox or The New York Times hasn't run an op-ed arguing the same thing.

The woman next to me angrily accused the guy she was with of ableism because he stated POTUS shouldn’t run if he has dementia. — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) July 3, 2024

We all know how the Left LOVES to use their '-isms': racism, sexism, ableism. It's second only to screaming 'phobia!' at their political opponents.

The president has special needs and requires accommodations — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 3, 2024

He sure does.

A 10 am to 4 pm schedule with naps in between.

We knew it would eventually happen.https://t.co/v9gqyv7Idx — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) July 3, 2024

As we said, we're just surprised the media didn't jump on the ableist train first.

"How dare you think that quadriplegic shouldn't be a firefighter?" — Mad Social Scientist- X's ACTUAL "woke" expert (@MadSocSci) July 3, 2024

People might die, but at least they died for wokeness.

Yes, ma'am, I think the President should actually be able to do the job, I will wear that label with pride. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 3, 2024

It's a minimum requirement for the job.

Although some "ableism" exists, I don't think it applies in this case. We just need a competent POTUS. — Hope in Christ (@SimpleOn_e) July 3, 2024

We'd also bet you $5 the same lady screaming ableism about Biden wouldn't say the same thing about Trump.

Is this woman in a woke lawyer mom group y/n https://t.co/dD4hcEoTwG — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) July 3, 2024

Would not surprise us.

some people think the whole world is a jobs program and it's just about wanting it badly enough. the question of capability never enters the equation, and should not. https://t.co/PfeEP1dbAb — slime mold 🦠 (@bionic_slime) July 3, 2024

And these people are 1) stupid and 2) dangerous.

This is the kind of chaos you get when a culture of toxic femininity is running our institutions. The older folks have no idea how entrenched this type of junk is in everything. https://t.co/EF636QEcI5 — John (@Bearcat50) July 3, 2024

It really is.

Oh, that sin of “ableism.” https://t.co/Fv3lkjmw5W — Portland Mutt (@PortlandMutt) July 4, 2024

How dare we expect the president to function at 3 am if things go sideways in America or across the globe.

We're truly awful people.

True inclusiveness and DEI is choosing a senile elder to be the President of the country with the biggest nukes. https://t.co/WBWaND6sMA — mirax (@miraxpath) July 4, 2024

Peak DEI.

I was thinking the same thing the other day. It's like, if we're going to scrutinize politicians' mental fitness for office, we need to apply that standard across the board, not just when it's convenient. https://t.co/h9TsfKH38R — Raghav Jain (@humoristit) July 4, 2024

Advertisement

Your terms are acceptable.

We should let a Downs person be POTUS, and everyone will just be nice and not compete like when they send the Downs kid in for a layup at the basketball game, right? https://t.co/76NhwT8Vb2 — Prior To Being On The Ground (@ChucklesMartel) July 4, 2024

The Left really thinks that's how the world works.

It doesn't.

These are the many "-isms" of the anointed identities. https://t.co/ciaCrhhHNr — Parallel Polis in Exile 🇺🇸 (@GeorgeG13567824) July 4, 2024

So many '-isms'. Too many to keep track of. By design.

How would she suggest we reasonably accommodate him?



There's a reason most people are retired by his age. https://t.co/3OWCT4Vp4g — Useful Idiot (@U5eful_1di0t) July 3, 2024

A good reason.