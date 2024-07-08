Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails...
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Plans to Address Drop Out Drama by Making It a Race, Class Issue

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Hoo boy.

Is this what healing the soul of the nation looks like? Amid growing calls for Biden to drop out -- calls he's vehemently refused to listen to -- it seems the Biden camp is going to go the 'put y'all back in chains' route and frame this drama along racial and class lines.

Advertisement

More from Martin at Politico:

Sitting on a panel here at Essence Fest, an annual gathering of Black leaders, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) brought the crowd alive here Saturday with a declaration: “It ain’t going to be no other Democratic candidate — it’s going to be Biden.”

More significant may have been the private forum Waters used to defend the president a day earlier. On a conference call Friday with other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the 85-year-old House veteran urged the lawmakers to stand with Joe Biden, sending an implied but unmistakable message to her younger colleagues not to waver, a participant on the call told me.

As the president fights for his political life this week, and calls grow from party leaders that he withdraw his candidacy, he’s counting on the support of African American Democrats and his union allies as his last line of defense. It’s a playbook Biden has turned to in the past, portraying his detractors as mostly elite white liberals who are out of step with the more diverse and working-class grassroots of the party. That’s what propelled his nomination after a string of setbacks in 2020.

It’s his only path to survival now.

Good luck with that.

Advertisement

Which speaks volumes about what a disaster Biden's term has been.

She didn't. Ask yourselves why.

Let them fight.

This strategy isn't a good one. Biden is losing ground with black voters as well as union voters.

Heh.

This is what 'turning down the temperature' looks like.

Never.

Of course it is.

The problem is black voters -- like every other voter -- are feeling the pinch of Bidenomics.

Advertisement

Gas is more expensive. So is food. So is rent.

What has the Biden administration done to make any of that better for any voter?

The flaw with this thinking is: Kamala is wildly unpopular. Among all voters.

She had ZERO delegates from the 2020 primary. ZERO.

And she hasn't gotten more likeable in the last four years.

They always play the race card. It's all they've got.


