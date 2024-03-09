WH Touts Endorsement From UAW Leader 'Fighting for Union Members' (Yeah, About That...)

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain was among the guests at Biden's roid-ragey State of the Union speech Thursday night. Today the White House account touted Fain's endorsement of Biden's reelection as proof that this administration and Fain are fighting for the union membership:

Shawn joined the First Lady at President Biden’s State of the Union.



He serves as UAW President and, in September 2023, President Biden joined him and UAW members on the picket line.@POTUS is fighting for union members because when unions do well, all workers do well. pic.twitter.com/HKmLdOvsyN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 9, 2024

Fain gave Biden the UAW endorsement, but things get a little awkward when it comes to fighting for the membership wants. But don't ask us -- Fain admitted as much just a couple of months ago:

THe majority of UAW workers will vote for Trump. — The Real Rodney 🇺🇸 (@RodneyinCT) March 9, 2024

Union workers HATE Joe Biden. — Jon DeMaria (@StealthMediaHD) March 9, 2024

In January, Fain admitted that a majority of the UAW membership wouldn't be voting for Biden for economic reasons:

United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on the Jan. 24 edition of Your World with Neil Cavuto that union members would “vote with their paychecks” and that most of them would not vote for Biden. “Look, let me be clear about this: a great majority of our members will not vote for President Biden. Yes, some will. But that's the reality of this: The majority of our members are gonna vote their paychecks. They're going to vote for an economy that works for them,” Fain said. This follows UAW announcing its endorsement of Biden the same day, in which Fain smeared former President Donald Trump as a “scab.” Apparently, the workers he represents are not exactly on the same page.

The membership knows the path union leadership and Democrats like Biden want the auto industry on will further endanger their jobs.

The only thing Joe is fighting for is destroying the entire US auto manufacturing sector and forcing us plebes into Chinese-built electric golf carts — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 9, 2024

Auto companies will start shutting down plants and laying off thousands of union employees because no one is buying electric vehicles 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Y1IjyFJrst — Dennis M (@kcmsinned) March 9, 2024

Shawn, your members are going to overwhelmingly back Trump & they should.



You are betraying their interests by supporting Biden who is actively trying to put them all out of work. https://t.co/kQTc6v2d1N — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) March 9, 2024

At least Fain has pretty much admitted that very thing.

Well, there it is.

Unions are the biggest Democrat money-making scheme of all time. Planned Parenthood is a close second. https://t.co/9htv3fruvc — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 9, 2024

And wherever there's a "money-making scheme" you won't have to look far to find Biden and the Democrats attached to it like lampreys on a salmon.

