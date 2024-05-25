MSNBC Got a HUGE Wake Up Call Talking to Immigrants and Minorities at Trump's Bronx Rally

Conservatives POUNCE on Viral Hashtag for 'Pansexual/Panromatic Awareness Day' and HILARIT...
Doug P.  |  8:28 AM on May 25, 2024

Donald Trump's rally in the Bronx this week triggered AOC and other Dems. Meanwhile, the media didn't know what to make of it. This was the scene on CNN, the cable net that will host the first Biden/Trump debate next month (assuming Team Joe doesn't find an excuse to back out): 

Left-wing District Attorney Alvin Bragg has forced Trump to spend so much time in New York that the presumptive GOP nominee has been doing a lot of campaigning there, and that might have something to do with the race tightening in that state:

Back to Trump's Bronx rally, MSNBC sent a reporter who spoke with immigrants, minorities and others. The responses most certainly displeased just about everybody at MSNBC but as Biden continues to lose support in those demographics it indicates that the narrative Democrats have tried to push has backfired:

Will the Left ever figure out what's happening and why? Hopefully not.

Could we witness another election night media meltdown in November? Stay tuned.

*** 

