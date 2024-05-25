MSNBC Got a HUGE Wake Up Call Talking to Immigrants and Minorities at Trump's Bronx Rally

Donald Trump's rally in the Bronx this week triggered AOC and other Dems. Meanwhile, the media didn't know what to make of it. This was the scene on CNN, the cable net that will host the first Biden/Trump debate next month (assuming Team Joe doesn't find an excuse to back out):

Advertisement

The pain in the CNN reporters face and voice admitting how big Trumps crowd was, is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/kGPLxFjzcN — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 24, 2024

Left-wing District Attorney Alvin Bragg has forced Trump to spend so much time in New York that the presumptive GOP nominee has been doing a lot of campaigning there, and that might have something to do with the race tightening in that state:

Biden won New York by 23 points in 2020. Today- that lead has shrunk to single digits... https://t.co/8qZ9fFYEZz — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 22, 2024

Back to Trump's Bronx rally, MSNBC sent a reporter who spoke with immigrants, minorities and others. The responses most certainly displeased just about everybody at MSNBC but as Biden continues to lose support in those demographics it indicates that the narrative Democrats have tried to push has backfired:

MSNBC interviewed immigrants and minorities at the Bronx Trump rally. It did not go as planned for MSNBC:

"When you talk to immigrants that are going to these Trump rallies, they agree with his message on immigration. Their point is 'I did it the right way. I came here legally.'… pic.twitter.com/DmDnBF2wGO — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 24, 2024

Will the Left ever figure out what's happening and why? Hopefully not.

MSNBC gets a major wake up call.

This is FANTASTIC. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/vgqwBgoMjj — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) May 25, 2024

When you begin to lose MSNBC…. https://t.co/RUgETxgyvR — Biju Damodaran (@BijuSDamodaran) May 24, 2024

Could we witness another election night media meltdown in November? Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Here's Some MSNBC Dejection About What's Worrying Voters to Go With CNN's Case of the Sads