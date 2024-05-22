Show Trial Backfire in Progress? Biden's Lead in NY Is Shrinking FAST

Earlier today we told you that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the quiet part out loud again when she pointed out that the Democrats have put Trump in the "legal version of an ankle bracelet" by forcing him to spend so much time in New York instead of campaigning in the rest of the country:

Advertisement

AOC says the quiet part out loud:



They stopped Trump from campaigning by putting him in a "legal version of an ankle bracelet" pic.twitter.com/qiNjbypQlC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2024

A lot of this banana republic behavior could backfire on the Left, and could this be one of them? Biden is expected to win New York by a wide margin, but that margin seems to keep narrowing the more time Trump spends in the state:

📊 New York GE: @SienaResearch



🟦 Biden: 47% (+9)

🟥 Trump: 38%

🟪 Other: 3%

--

February: Biden +12

April: Biden +10

May: Biden +9

—

Generic Ballot

🟦 DEM: 49% (+16)

🟥 GOP: 33%

—

• 538: #20 (2.7/3.0) | 1,191 RV

• D49/R22/I28 | May 13-15 | ±3.9%… pic.twitter.com/PRO9MUwhAp — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 22, 2024

Joe Concha spelled out just how far Biden's support seems to have fallen in New York:

Biden won New York by 23 points in 2020. Today- that lead has shrunk to single digits... https://t.co/8qZ9fFYEZz — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 22, 2024

Keep bragging about how much time you're making Trump spend in New York, Dems -- you're doing great.

It's hard to describe how bad this poll

is for Joe Biden. This is a D+27 poll. Biden and Clinton both won New York by 23 points. Now, in a D+27 poll, he's only up 9?



This would have me absolutely freaking out if I was Biden.



Reputable pollster, too. https://t.co/GKJU8foq5e — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) May 22, 2024

The Trump campaign obviously figured that if the Dems were going to force him to remain in New York so much he might as well take advantage of it.

BRONX RESIDENTS:



"Everybody’s struggling. People are getting desperate!"



"People need to see that their leader cares about them — and Donald Trump does care about them, and that's why he's coming here."



"Donald Trump is the MAN!" pic.twitter.com/BxL14D3Ig1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2024

Biden will probably go back to New York soon but probably only to collect money from rich celebs and other bubble billionaires, and of course maybe another softball interview with a lib late-night host.