AOC Says Trump's Been Put in the 'Legal Version of an Ankle Bracelet' and Is Limited in Campaigning

For a long time, we've called it "saying the quiet part out loud" but so many Democrats do it so frequently that it's not really a "quiet part" anymore. The most examples of that can be found in Dem/media commentary about all the legal proceedings against the presumptive GOP nominee, Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The latest example of saying what formerly was the quiet part out loud comes courtesy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her remarks about the Trump trial in Manhattan:

AOC says the quiet part out loud:



They stopped Trump from campaigning by putting him in a "legal version of an ankle bracelet" pic.twitter.com/qiNjbypQlC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2024

And the New York City case isn't the only example of the Democrats' attempts to put a "legal version of an ankle bracelet" on Biden's opponent in the November election.

How much proof do people need to recognize this as political persecution?



I'm not sure there is a 'quiet part' anymore https://t.co/v2yFOUtnMN — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 22, 2024

Nope, they say that "quiet part" loud and proud these days.

So much time in the Dem bubble

She thinks abusing the justice system to shackle political opponents

Is a feature not a bug — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 22, 2024

That sums up perfectly what the whole thing has always been about. To stop Donald Trump from running for President. Nothing more. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 22, 2024

The Left knows that Basement Joe is going to get defeated in a November landslide and their only hope at this point is to kneecap his opponent, all while ironically calling Trump the one who wants to be an "authoritarian."

Imagine Saying This OUT LOUD and Still Thinking You’re on The Right Side… https://t.co/kHMZ0mrQen — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) May 22, 2024

AOC mad Trump is winning while their plan to silence him isn’t working. U reap what you sow https://t.co/Y5VHIq1DdL — BellaBella (@BellaBe63637273) May 22, 2024

The Dem election "strategy" seems to be backfiring on them and the frustration is showing.