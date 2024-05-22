Julie Kelly, Mollie Hemingway and Others Don't Buy FBI's Spin on OK'ing Deadly...
AOC Says Trump's Been Put in the 'Legal Version of an Ankle Bracelet' and Is Limited in Campaigning

Doug P.  |  10:34 AM on May 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

For a long time, we've called it "saying the quiet part out loud" but so many Democrats do it so frequently that it's not really a "quiet part" anymore. The most examples of that can be found in Dem/media commentary about all the legal proceedings against the presumptive GOP nominee, Donald Trump. 

The latest example of saying what formerly was the quiet part out loud comes courtesy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her remarks about the Trump trial in Manhattan: 

And the New York City case isn't the only example of the Democrats' attempts to put a "legal version of an ankle bracelet" on Biden's opponent in the November election. 

Nope, they say that "quiet part" loud and proud these days. 

The Left knows that Basement Joe is going to get defeated in a November landslide and their only hope at this point is to kneecap his opponent, all while ironically calling Trump the one who wants to be an "authoritarian."

The Dem election "strategy" seems to be backfiring on them and the frustration is showing.

