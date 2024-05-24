Here's Some MSNBC Dejection About What's Worrying Voters to Go With CNN's Case of the Sads

As we told you last night, CNN seemed to be having a hard time processing the huge Trump rally in deep blue New York City (specifically the Bronx) and all the support the presumptive GOP nominee was receiving from the tens of thousands in attendance, including many locals.

Over at MSNBC earlier today they were also having a moment while talking about what polls show are priorities for voters.

Mika Brzezinski couldn't believe most Americans are more concerned about addressing how much more they've been paying for gas and groceries since Biden took office instead of taking the bait of the Dem narrative about abortion. Pass the popcorn:

Molly Jong-Fast: "People hate inflation. The idea that something you bought is now significantly higher. Voters hate that."

Mika Brzezinski: "These voters say they're more worried about Biden setting economic policy than about Trump setting abortion policy. If anything thinks… pic.twitter.com/zB12xaTMe3 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 24, 2024

The states are now setting abortion policy, Mika.

Bawhahaha.. lib tears make me smile! Can’t wait to see the shrieking in November! — BIgDave (@DavetheShoeMan) May 24, 2024

Another MSNBC election night meltdown would be glorious and it would probably make 2016's pale in comparison.

People need money every day to live. How often do they want to kill their baby? — fiery, but mostly peaceful🇺🇸 (@fierybutmostly1) May 24, 2024

At this point that's all the Left has, and it's disgusting.

People are struggling WITH the Trump tax cuts in place. Biden want to to get rid of them when they expire next year. — Estril (@Estril0) May 24, 2024

If Biden's reelected things are only going to get much worse.