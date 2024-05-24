Here's Some MSNBC Dejection About What's Worrying Voters to Go With CNN's Case of the Sads

Super Mari-NOOOO! Nintendo Goes Woke and Introduces Transgender Video Game Character
Doug P.  |  1:41 PM on May 24, 2024
As we told you last night, CNN seemed to be having a hard time processing the huge Trump rally in deep blue New York City (specifically the Bronx) and all the support the presumptive GOP nominee was receiving from the tens of thousands in attendance, including many locals. 

Over at MSNBC earlier today they were also having a moment while talking about what polls show are priorities for voters. 

Mika Brzezinski couldn't believe most Americans are more concerned about addressing how much more they've been paying for gas and groceries since Biden took office instead of taking the bait of the Dem narrative about abortion. Pass the popcorn:

The states are now setting abortion policy, Mika.

Another MSNBC election night meltdown would be glorious and it would probably make 2016's pale in comparison.

At this point that's all the Left has, and it's disgusting.

If Biden's reelected things are only going to get much worse.

