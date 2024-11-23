Mayor of Denver Seems to Walk Back Threat to Use Police to Prevent...
Conservatives Not Pleased With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 23, 2024

Donald Trump is an effective president when he surrounds himself with good people. The problem is that his judgment isn't always on target. As we reported earlier, conservatives aren't happy with Trump's surgeon general pick, who praised Facebook for censoring posts questioning the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging other social media platforms to do the same. There has to be someone better out there.

Trump is also raising hackles with his nominee for Labor Secretary, Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, co-sponsor of the PRO Act (formally known as the Protecting the Right to Organize Act).

The PRO Act would weaken "right-to-work" laws, which exist in 27 U.S. states. 

Randi Weingarten posted that this would be "a significant appointment for Trump to make."

Here's Jennifer Van Laar from Twitchy's sister site RedState:

"Derailing this nom is my top priority."

This is another bad pick. Let's hope she doesn't pass confirmation.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP LABOR UNIONS RANDI WEINGARTEN

