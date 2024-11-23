Conservatives Not Pleased With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee

Donald Trump is an effective president when he surrounds himself with good people. The problem is that his judgment isn't always on target. As we reported earlier, conservatives aren't happy with Trump's surgeon general pick, who praised Facebook for censoring posts questioning the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging other social media platforms to do the same. There has to be someone better out there.

Advertisement

Trump is also raising hackles with his nominee for Labor Secretary, Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, co-sponsor of the PRO Act (formally known as the Protecting the Right to Organize Act).

Yikes.



She was one of only 3 house Republicans to support the PRO Act, which could have overturned right to work laws in a majority of states. https://t.co/U91XO9eRLv — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2024

The PRO Act would weaken "right-to-work" laws, which exist in 27 U.S. states.

Teacher's Unions already releasing statements celebrating this pick, emphasizing her awful record on issues like school choice and worker's rights...https://t.co/sxYyLAPZJC pic.twitter.com/jjDs1OVgFU — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2024

Randi Weingarten posted that this would be "a significant appointment for Trump to make."

I am not sure who's vetting these. Wonder if Trump even knows she co-sponsored that mess. — JackalopeATX (@scotthar_tx) November 23, 2024

This is very bad. — Steve Labinski 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@desslocktx) November 23, 2024

Horrible!! So disappointed in this as a freelancer for whom the PRO Act would ruin my livelihood. I just hope that the @GOP will protect independent contractors from the harmful ABC Test (see California’s AB5 for reference). 😔 — Dawn Papandrea (@DawnPapandrea) November 23, 2024

Why would @realDonaldTrump nominate someone for Labor Secretary who is for amnesty for illegal aliens? She cosponsored the Dems’ American Dream and Promise Act, as well as the DIGNITY Act, both straight up amnesties. Someone is not properly vetting these people! https://t.co/1hEfeGYQif — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) November 23, 2024

Here's Jennifer Van Laar from Twitchy's sister site RedState:

What a kick in the teeth @realDonaldTrump. We didn't vote for you so you could have the #PROAct co-sponsor as Secretary of Labor. The right to choose - who we work with, and for what amount - is a basic right and we won't give that up to be forced into "employee" status.… pic.twitter.com/H34QZs3nb6 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 23, 2024

"Derailing this nom is my top priority."

WTF?! Hell no. Anyone who supported (or didn't actively oppose) the #ProAct should have no place in this administration. Or in polite company. They seek to ruin the livelihoods of millions of independent contractors. No! — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) November 23, 2024

Advertisement

He hasn't lost his touch at botching personnel decisions. — TheGoose (@MINorthWoods) November 23, 2024

This pick is an absolute miss. Swing and a miss. — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) November 23, 2024

Hard NO. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 23, 2024

This one has got to go — Janice Meissbach (@meis95178) November 23, 2024

This is another bad pick. Let's hope she doesn't pass confirmation.

***