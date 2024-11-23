Mark Cuban Goes Full BlueAnon Accusing Elon Musk of Having Bot Army
Trump's Surgeon General Nominee Praised Facebook for Its Censorship During COVID

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on November 23, 2024
Sarah D.

President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks have been mostly great so far, but Trump has a history of making bad choices. One of those bad choices, according to conservatives, is Trump's nominee for Surgeon General. No, it's not Ben Carson … it's Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, whose resume during the COVID-19 lockdowns isn't stellar. Why?

Here's Nesheiwat on Fox Business praising Facebook's approach to censoring anti-vaccine "disinformation" and hoping that other social media platforms would follow suit.

Nesheiwat was also a BIG fan of masking and social distancing.

Look, there's a lot we didn't know about COVID. But we know it now, so why regress? This is like when former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen told CNN in December of 2021 that "cloth masks a little more than facial decoration" and don't work — after we'd all been forced to wear cloth masks. Or when President Joe Biden promised you wouldn't contract or spread COVID if you got the vaccine. Then Biden got COVID at least twice despite double-masking and getting every booster available.

But no, we don't want anyone who praised social media for censoring discussion of the vaccine and its effectiveness.

'Part of the Problem': Bill Maher DROPS Neil deGrasse Tyson Over Men in Women's Sports (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
She allegedly has … but to praise Facebook's censorship efforts? That's hard to forgive.

Here's co-founder of "far-right terrorist organization" Moms for Liberty, Tiffany Justice:

A lot of people in the replies favor Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who was handpicked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the country's best governor.

So Nesheiwat was a clueless as everyone else during the pandemic, but word is that she's changed? But why her when there are so many other options?

