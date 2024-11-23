Trump's Surgeon General Nominee Praised Facebook for Its Censorship During COVID

President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks have been mostly great so far, but Trump has a history of making bad choices. One of those bad choices, according to conservatives, is Trump's nominee for Surgeon General. No, it's not Ben Carson … it's Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, whose resume during the COVID-19 lockdowns isn't stellar. Why?

Advertisement

Here's Nesheiwat on Fox Business praising Facebook's approach to censoring anti-vaccine "disinformation" and hoping that other social media platforms would follow suit.

Trump's pick for Surgeon General, Janette Nesheiwat, praised Facebook for censoring anti-vaccine information, adding that she will "hope and pray" other social media companies do the same. pic.twitter.com/Zqpz6ktLWs — TechJudge (@techjudge) November 23, 2024

Nesheiwat was also a BIG fan of masking and social distancing.

Janette Nesheiwat endorsed masks for children, promoted COVID vaccination for all age groups, and approved of censorship by social media companies. pic.twitter.com/8UHq7B4YLk — TechJudge (@techjudge) November 23, 2024

Look, there's a lot we didn't know about COVID. But we know it now, so why regress? This is like when former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen told CNN in December of 2021 that "cloth masks a little more than facial decoration" and don't work — after we'd all been forced to wear cloth masks. Or when President Joe Biden promised you wouldn't contract or spread COVID if you got the vaccine. Then Biden got COVID at least twice despite double-masking and getting every booster available.

But no, we don't want anyone who praised social media for censoring discussion of the vaccine and its effectiveness.

Trump's pick for Surgeon General, Janette Nesheiwat, praised Facebook for censoring anti-vaccine information & accounts like mine and RFK’s specifically, adding that she will "hope and pray" other social media companies do the same.



Pick someone else🙏pic.twitter.com/r2gEekxwm9 — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) November 23, 2024

I don't want her anywhere near health policy — Ava Petrucci (@mmeJen) November 23, 2024

This is totally unacceptable — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) November 23, 2024

Disastrous pick. What is DJT doing? — AshEB (@ash2eb) November 23, 2024

I will contact everyone I can to prevent her confirmation. — Mitch Fernandez (@MitchSensei) November 23, 2024

Let's hope she has revised her stance on these things in light of all the new information that has come out since the time of this interview. — Pat Taylor (@PatTayl11797422) November 23, 2024

She allegedly has … but to praise Facebook's censorship efforts? That's hard to forgive.

This really is a pretty bad pick. Don't know who was pushing this with Trump but they should be fired. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) November 23, 2024

Hard to find a worse pick for this position. So disappointing. — Farmer Mim (@DebKing11785195) November 23, 2024

Pull this nomination back immediately! — Stumpweed (@stumpweed) November 23, 2024

Absolute garbage pick. — Jabus (@Jabus16201990) November 23, 2024

I can't - no sane person said this or believed it - she can't be anywhere near health. — Nitro Mom (@NitroMom2) November 23, 2024

She's as bad as Fauci. — BirdLover (@BirdLov24039119) November 23, 2024

Here's co-founder of "far-right terrorist organization" Moms for Liberty, Tiffany Justice:

Never again.

Masks are not source control.

They do not stop transmission.



Masks harmed our children and we will NEVER allow this to happen again.



Unacceptable choice for Surgeon General. So disappointing. https://t.co/fDjbQDRK01 — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) November 23, 2024

Advertisement

To be clear, I have met Janette and she couldn’t have been nicer. She has been very loyal to President Trump which is wonderful and incredibly important. The problem is her position on the forced masking of children. So many children have been hurt. Parents won’t forget that. — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) November 23, 2024

There were many other more qualified physicians who could have been appointed to this role. — Marion (@HodgesBoots) November 23, 2024

A lot of people in the replies favor Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who was handpicked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the country's best governor.

So Nesheiwat was a clueless as everyone else during the pandemic, but word is that she's changed? But why her when there are so many other options?

***