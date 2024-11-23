Mayor of Denver Seems to Walk Back Threat to Use Police to Prevent...
Mark Cuban Goes Full BlueAnon Accusing Elon Musk of Having Bot Army

Warren Squire  |  4:30 PM on November 23, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Kamala drama queen Mark Cuban has opened his mouth again to let his ignorance spill out. The BlueAnon billionaire seems unable to handle his candidate losing to President-Elect Donald Trump and is now spouting unsupported theories about Elon Musk. Cuban is claiming Musk has created a bot army on X.

The insanity starts here.

It didn't take long for observers to remind Cuban that he is a major source of misinformation on X. Mark, the lies are coming from your own mouth!

Yes, Cuban is a clown.

There is a counter-theory to Cuban's unfounded 'bot army' one. Those with older accounts explain why they are suddenly active again on X. They're not bots, they're real people. They're back because of Musk and Trump.

Since Kamala lost hard, 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats have been spinning wild lies instead of focusing on the truth that she simply sucked and ran a horrible campaign. Many have noticed Cuban morphing into fellow BlueAnon member, Rachel Maddow.

The mental illness that has gripped Democrat celebrities and voters has been something to see. Dems are cutting themselves off from family and isolating inside online echo chambers like Bluesky. No dissenting voices are allowed. In a sense, Cuban and his fellow deranged Dems are becoming the bot army he's ranting about.

