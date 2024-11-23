Mark Cuban Goes Full BlueAnon Accusing Elon Musk of Having Bot Army

Kamala drama queen Mark Cuban has opened his mouth again to let his ignorance spill out. The BlueAnon billionaire seems unable to handle his candidate losing to President-Elect Donald Trump and is now spouting unsupported theories about Elon Musk. Cuban is claiming Musk has created a bot army on X.

The insanity starts here.

NEW: Mark Cuban has a theory about how @ElonMusk is running a misinformation campaign on X.



"I can't prove this. But, I think he's taking old, abandoned accounts - that someone opened in 2015, and haven't used since 2015 - and turn them into bots to amplify the number of users."… pic.twitter.com/GyRXhRxJ1W — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2024

It didn't take long for observers to remind Cuban that he is a major source of misinformation on X. Mark, the lies are coming from your own mouth!

"I can't prove this but ... <any imaginary thing with no repercussions whatsoever, no matter how far from the truth it is> ... I'm guessin' ..." — Rob Johansen (@robdjohansen) November 23, 2024

I can’t prove it but let me make baseless claims. Cuban is a clown. It’s a wonder that he has made any money in his life. — JADomenico (@JaDomenico) November 22, 2024

He is in full TDS mode pic.twitter.com/AW0GJs5RiF — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) November 22, 2024

Lmao the TDS from CUBAN is wild — Conservative King (@ConservK1NG) November 22, 2024

Yes, Cuban is a clown.

There is a counter-theory to Cuban's unfounded 'bot army' one. Those with older accounts explain why they are suddenly active again on X. They're not bots, they're real people. They're back because of Musk and Trump.

Totally wrong. My account was lurking only for the first 10 years. It's only this past summer that I've become active because if not now, when?! MAGA was a once in a lifetime opportunity that needed to be seized or lost forever. — Chromium4500 (@Chromium4500) November 23, 2024

Funny. I had essentially abandoned my account (opened in 08 or 09) but came back when EM bought T. So yeah, he’s reinvigorated abandoned accounts, by making X a free speech haven. 🤷‍♀️ — Christina Ethridge (@CEthridge) November 22, 2024

Since Kamala lost hard, 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats have been spinning wild lies instead of focusing on the truth that she simply sucked and ran a horrible campaign. Many have noticed Cuban morphing into fellow BlueAnon member, Rachel Maddow.

Can someone, anyone, please get discount Rachel Maddow a bottle of sedatives? — Throat Warbler Mangrove (@LarsensBiscuits) November 22, 2024

Ruban (Rachel Maddow & Mark Cuban) needs to calm down and lay off the tin foil tantrums. — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) November 22, 2024

Cuban is joining an elite group… pic.twitter.com/NJ411vzmFY — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 22, 2024

The mental illness that has gripped Democrat celebrities and voters has been something to see. Dems are cutting themselves off from family and isolating inside online echo chambers like Bluesky. No dissenting voices are allowed. In a sense, Cuban and his fellow deranged Dems are becoming the bot army he's ranting about.