ABC News Tell You How to Join Bluesky

I just created an account over at Bluesky. You can find me at @[email protected], although I doubt I'll be posting anything over there. No less than Taylor Lorenz said, "This site really does feel like 2019 Twitter in a good way." I know what she means. As I reported, End Wokeness had his post reading, "There are only two genders," blocked within 30 seconds. The folks at The Babylon Bee had the same experience.

Advertisement

Our own Warren Squire reported earlier today on a piece in The Atlantic called "The Right has a Bluesky Problem."

As the left flees and X loses broader relevance, it becomes a more overtly right-wing site, @alibreland writes. But the right needs liberals on X in order to push conservative perspectives into the mainstream. https://t.co/ZXFAg6CmX7 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 23, 2024

That's an interesting take. There are plenty of liberals on X. Who have we lost? Mark Hamill. Joy Reid. Bette Midler. Oh no.

It's funny … when Elon Musk announced he was thinking of buying Twitter, all of the libs migrated over to Mastodon, with the final Twitter posts being the handle where they could be found. That didn't work, but Bluesky seems to be taking off as a liberal safe space.

I was able to sign up with Bluesky without any help from ABC News, but just in case you do, ABC News is there for you.'

Bluesky, an app that has drawn attention as a possible X rival, has amassed a total of 20 million users to date.



Here's what to know about Bluesky, and how to join: https://t.co/XiVQNAxlmv — ABC News (@ABC) November 23, 2024

Wow, 20 million. Elon Musk alone has 205.7 million followers. Donald Trump, who has only recently started posting on X along with Truth Social, has 95 million followers.

Let's see what ABC News has to say about Bluesky.

Bluesky, an app that has drawn attention as a possible X rival, has amassed a total of 20 million users to date.



Here's what to know about Bluesky, and how to join: https://t.co/XiVQNAxlmv — ABC News (@ABC) November 23, 2024

One such app, Bluesky, has drawn attention as a possible X rival and has amassed a total of 20 million users to date. Its growth accelerated in the aftermath of the election, when Bluesky added one million users in a single week. Launched by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky has attracted some prominent users in recent days, including comedian Ben Stiller, author Stephen King, and pop star Lizzo. … Bluesky boasts roughly 20 million users, which amounts to less than 10% of the 229 million daily active users disclosed by Twitter in a June 2022 earnings report. X's user data is no longer publicly available since Musk took the company private. In July, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads had exceeded 175 million monthly active users.

So, how do you join Bluesky? ABC News gives detailed instructions in its final paragraph: "Individuals or organizations can navigate to the platform and follow instructions to create an account."

Advertisement

We'd forgotten about Threads. I think I have an account on Threads but maybe not.

Bluesky presents the same threat to X as Threads. https://t.co/hfwlhjifUX — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 23, 2024

ABC News is campaigning for Bluesky now… I’m happy where I am. — Chuck Whiting (@ChuckWhiting) November 23, 2024

Hey ABC News, are you guys going to do any investigative journalism on who is paying the big celebrities to go to this very specific platform?



Seemed a little weird, don’t you think?



Also, are you going to investigate the rampant pedophilia that gets acceptable over there? — Jimothy (@jamesbaratheon) November 23, 2024

Bluesky user @Childlover has "minor-attracted" in their bio, and that doesn't seem to raise any red flags.

Is this an advertisement? — Annie Griffin (@AnnieGriff22001) November 23, 2024

Sounds like it.

BlueSky is so good it requires a major media source to promote it. — Johnny Walker (@KingstonJW) November 23, 2024

And that major media source has to post its story on X for anyone to click on it.

You shouldn't be taking sides. This is your problem. — Scories (@ScottRies7) November 23, 2024

It’s just a bunch of liberals arguing amongst themselves about things like “micro-aggressions” LOL — InquiringQueen (@inquiring_queen) November 23, 2024

Advertisement

What did Neontaster call it … digital Canada? That's pretty dead on.

This is not a story. It is an advertisement. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) November 23, 2024

Yeah, this isn't a news story. ABC News never mentions that Bluesky is a safe space for liberals, only that some have left X after Musk supported Donald Trump and won the election. It's nice of ABC News to do free advertising for an app on a platform that's taking over its audience. Do a story comparing how many viewers ABC has to how many users X has daily.

***