ABC News Tell You How to Join Bluesky

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 23, 2024
Bluesky

I just created an account over at Bluesky. You can find me at @[email protected], although I doubt I'll be posting anything over there. No less than Taylor Lorenz said, "This site really does feel like 2019 Twitter in a good way." I know what she means. As I reported, End Wokeness had his post reading, "There are only two genders," blocked within 30 seconds. The folks at The Babylon Bee had the same experience.

Our own Warren Squire reported earlier today on a piece in The Atlantic called "The Right has a Bluesky Problem." 

That's an interesting take. There are plenty of liberals on X. Who have we lost? Mark Hamill. Joy Reid. Bette Midler. Oh no.

It's funny … when Elon Musk announced he was thinking of buying Twitter, all of the libs migrated over to Mastodon, with the final Twitter posts being the handle where they could be found. That didn't work, but Bluesky seems to be taking off as a liberal safe space.

I was able to sign up with Bluesky without any help from ABC News, but just in case you do, ABC News is there for you.'

Wow, 20 million. Elon Musk alone has 205.7 million followers. Donald Trump, who has only recently started posting on X along with Truth Social, has 95 million followers.

Let's see what ABC News has to say about Bluesky.

One such app, Bluesky, has drawn attention as a possible X rival and has amassed a total of 20 million users to date. Its growth accelerated in the aftermath of the election, when Bluesky added one million users in a single week.

Launched by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky has attracted some prominent users in recent days, including comedian Ben Stiller, author Stephen King, and pop star Lizzo.

So, how do you join Bluesky? ABC News gives detailed instructions in its final paragraph: "Individuals or organizations can navigate to the platform and follow instructions to create an account."

We'd forgotten about Threads. I think I have an account on Threads but maybe not.

Bluesky user @Childlover has "minor-attracted" in their bio, and that doesn't seem to raise any red flags.

Sounds like it.

And that major media source has to post its story on X for anyone to click on it.

What did Neontaster call it … digital Canada? That's pretty dead on.

Yeah, this isn't a news story. ABC News never mentions that Bluesky is a safe space for liberals, only that some have left X after Musk supported Donald Trump and won the election. It's nice of ABC News to do free advertising for an app on a platform that's taking over its audience. Do a story comparing how many viewers ABC has to how many users X has daily.

***

Tags: ABC NEWS BLUESKY

