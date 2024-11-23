MSNBC Contributor Asks If We Want Someone Who Made Terror Watch List as...
Will 'Journos' Ever Learn?: X is the Mainstream, Not The Atlantic and Other Leftist Rags

Warren Squire  |  8:00 PM on November 23, 2024
Townhall Media

The Atlantic seems confused again. Which makes sense since it is a fringe left-wing magazine that is not in the mainstream. Don't tell that to the upset Kamala-voting writers. They seriously think sex change surgeries are as American as apple pie and baseball. Which is why we get bombarded by hilariously out of touch headlines and articles like the one below.

Read on.

What an interesting, yet totally wrong premise. Let's check in with X users who know what's really going on.

Yes, X didn't become more right-wing. It simply transformed into a pro-free speech social network when Elon Musk purchased it. Leftists, who inherently despise free speech (except for themselves), fled to the nearest echo chamber to escape.

These guys know what's going on.

The Atlantic writer refers to the dying legacy media as 'mainstream.' That's clearly a misnomer. These news sites are not only distrusted by the public, but their ratings are plummeting as well. This has resulted in ongoing mass layoffs. That's sounds hardly mainstream.

They have only themselves to blame.

The Atlantic and other irrelevant rags keep desperately trying to force this fake premise that X is losing relevance.

One only has to look at the results of this last election: President-Elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party won the White House, the House, and the Senate. X was a springboard for the campaign and its policies. The American people responded to what emanated from X. If that's not mainstream, we don't know what is.

