Will 'Journos' Ever Learn?: X is the Mainstream, Not The Atlantic and Other Leftist Rags

The Atlantic seems confused again. Which makes sense since it is a fringe left-wing magazine that is not in the mainstream. Don't tell that to the upset Kamala-voting writers. They seriously think sex change surgeries are as American as apple pie and baseball. Which is why we get bombarded by hilariously out of touch headlines and articles like the one below.

Read on.

As the left flees and X loses broader relevance, it becomes a more overtly right-wing site, @alibreland writes. But the right needs liberals on X in order to push conservative perspectives into the mainstream. https://t.co/ZXFAg6CmX7 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 23, 2024

What an interesting, yet totally wrong premise. Let's check in with X users who know what's really going on.

This is what happened

Twitter was a very predominantly left-wing site. Right leaning views were often censored and demoted.



Elon balanced scales. To the leftists it seems right leaning because they're not used to balance debate, they're used to owning the platform. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) November 23, 2024

Proving yet again that liberals cannot understand nor survive in an environment with true equal speech.



This is what speech without a thumb on the scale of censorship actually looks like.



Cope, or seethe, which do you pick… pic.twitter.com/HHrtDuJWd3 — subdermal13 (@tattoosbyjon) November 23, 2024

Let's check on the reality of the balance of X/Twitter, perhaps most of the issue is really just in the head of liberals who are so used to dominating the narrative that equality feels like oppression. pic.twitter.com/cfphSbIlrf — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) November 23, 2024

Yes, X didn't become more right-wing. It simply transformed into a pro-free speech social network when Elon Musk purchased it. Leftists, who inherently despise free speech (except for themselves), fled to the nearest echo chamber to escape.

These guys know what's going on.

One might suggest the Left have the Bluesky problem given that everyone thinks their general behavior is somewhere between out-of-touch & mentally ill, yet their reaction to an election in which they totally misread public sentiment has been to flee to an online leftist enclave. — James Graham P. (@JamesGrahamP) November 23, 2024

They left on their own accord. I am happy for them to come back if they so choose. We can discuss ideas.🖖. If not - pic.twitter.com/6SAiiE5ANc — Charles.Scott (@Ogmage78) November 23, 2024

The left just cannot tolerate other viewpoints.



They call other ideas "hate speech". — doggo (@doggoze) November 23, 2024

The Atlantic writer refers to the dying legacy media as 'mainstream.' That's clearly a misnomer. These news sites are not only distrusted by the public, but their ratings are plummeting as well. This has resulted in ongoing mass layoffs. That's sounds hardly mainstream.

They have only themselves to blame.

By “mainstream” you mean open borders and gender transition nonsense right. — Robert Von Allan (@CottonsRevenge) November 23, 2024

lol. We are the mainstream now. pic.twitter.com/NqY21wKlt0 — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) November 23, 2024

Your attempt to manufacture a reality where twitter loses broader relevance didn't work the last 3 times you tried it, and it still isn't working. You should give it up. — Sam Rosenthal, Award Winning Online Safety EXPERT! (@SirSardonic) November 23, 2024

The Atlantic and other irrelevant rags keep desperately trying to force this fake premise that X is losing relevance.

One only has to look at the results of this last election: President-Elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party won the White House, the House, and the Senate. X was a springboard for the campaign and its policies. The American people responded to what emanated from X. If that's not mainstream, we don't know what is.