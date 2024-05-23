143 Democrats Vote Against H.R. 192 Which Bars Noncitizens From Voting in Local...
Media Matters for America Layoffs Brings Schadenfreudelciousness to X
The Left Can't Meme and Apparently Biden Can't Either
Sociology Professor Gets Ratioed Into OBLIVION for Telling People to 'Deal With' Higher...
Deadly Wokeness: UCLA Lowered Admission Standards, Now 50% of Some Groups FAIL Basic...
Here's the Massive Crowd Gathering in AOC's Back Yard for Trump's Bronx Rally
The Trump 'Reich' Hoax, Cruz Unchained, MSNBC Elitism!
Script-a-Palooza! Biden Asked Reporter to Repeat Question Before Delivering a Scripted Ans...
Former ATF Official Slams USA Today Report on U.S. Guns and Mexican Cartels
CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT...
CONSEQUENCES: Despite Faculty Whining, Harvard Withholds Degrees from Thirteen Seniors Ove...
AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price...
Germany Forgets Its History, Says It Will Arrest Netanyahu If He Enters the...
The View’s Sunny Hostin Tried Challenging Bill Maher on Israel and It Didn’t...

CNN Looked Sad to Be Covering Trump's Massive Rally in 'One of the Bluest Counties in the Country'

Doug P.  |  9:53 PM on May 23, 2024

Donald Trump's rally in the Bronx in New York City didn't thrill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who just a couple of ago was bragging about the Left's effort to keep the presumptive GOP nominee busy in a Manhattan court instead of campaigning. Partly as a result, in the last few weeks, the race between Trump and Biden in NY is down to single digits.

Advertisement

It was clear early in the day that Trump's rally in the heavily blue Bronx would be massive, and CNN seemed quite shocked by the scene. Too bad Jim Acosta wasn't there to enjoy it: 

CNN's people didn't seem particularly thrilled to be reporting this story:

It must have physically hurt:

But we don't want to dump on CNN too much, because at least they covered Trump's rally:

Recommended

Media Matters for America Layoffs Brings Schadenfreudelciousness to X
Gordon K
Advertisement

Maybe they're finally figuring out what's going on. 

"YYYYY-M-C-A"!

Hopefully that "miserable" look is a preview of election night. We'll see.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Media Matters for America Layoffs Brings Schadenfreudelciousness to X
Gordon K
Sociology Professor Gets Ratioed Into OBLIVION for Telling People to 'Deal With' Higher Food Prices
Amy Curtis
The Left Can't Meme and Apparently Biden Can't Either
FuzzyChimp
CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers
Doug P.
143 Democrats Vote Against H.R. 192 Which Bars Noncitizens From Voting in Local D.C. Elections
FuzzyChimp
Deadly Wokeness: UCLA Lowered Admission Standards, Now 50% of Some Groups FAIL Basic Competency Tests
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Media Matters for America Layoffs Brings Schadenfreudelciousness to X Gordon K
Advertisement