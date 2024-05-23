CNN Looked Sad to Be Covering Trump's Massive Rally in 'One of the Bluest Counties in the Country'

Donald Trump's rally in the Bronx in New York City didn't thrill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who just a couple of ago was bragging about the Left's effort to keep the presumptive GOP nominee busy in a Manhattan court instead of campaigning. Partly as a result, in the last few weeks, the race between Trump and Biden in NY is down to single digits.

It was clear early in the day that Trump's rally in the heavily blue Bronx would be massive, and CNN seemed quite shocked by the scene. Too bad Jim Acosta wasn't there to enjoy it:

Even CNN is admitting President Trump's rally in the Bronx was a massive success:



"Certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XScfuQmnVa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

CNN's people didn't seem particularly thrilled to be reporting this story:

The pain in the CNN reporters face and voice admitting how big Trumps crowd was, is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/kGPLxFjzcN — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 24, 2024

It must have physically hurt:

She literally grimaced at one point — Brian Bowen @ ColR (@madartist23x) May 24, 2024

But we don't want to dump on CNN too much, because at least they covered Trump's rally:

CNN has been somewhat truthful in recent days. Not sure what is happening there. — A Better Life (@1_Crazy_World) May 24, 2024

Maybe they're finally figuring out what's going on.

Look at the guy behind her 😂😂😂🤣 — Dee (@DeeD4747) May 24, 2024

"YYYYY-M-C-A"!

When you don’t lie about crowd size you tie the hands of the liberal media. https://t.co/pnQCZaUYcZ — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 24, 2024

Certainly a bigger crowd than Biden could even draw. Democrats would call 50 people showing up for Biden as a massive success. https://t.co/e3Ac5b1PI6 — James T (@Audioear) May 24, 2024

I kinda feel sorry for this cnn reporter covering the Trump Bronx rally …. She looks miserable. https://t.co/ibTwSqUOKi — Gramzy7 (@Gramzy7) May 24, 2024

Hopefully that "miserable" look is a preview of election night. We'll see.