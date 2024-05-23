Here's the Massive Crowd Gathering in AOC's Back Yard for Trump's Bronx Rally

Earlier today New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about Donald Trump rally in the Bronx tonight, and she wanted voters to know that if Trump wins gas prices will go up (hey, stop laughing!). AOC has also been saying the quiet parts out loud when it comes to the Left's efforts to interfere in the election by keeping the presumptive GOP nominee off the campaign trail and busy in court.

Trump's been making the best of it and along the way doing more campaigning in New York, a state Biden won by over 20 points in the last election. Perhaps because of Trump's increased focus on New York as a result of banana republic Democrats forcing him to spend more time in the state, the polling there is tightening:

📊 New York GE: @SienaResearch



🟦 Biden: 47% (+9)

🟥 Trump: 38%

🟪 Other: 3%

--

February: Biden +12

April: Biden +10

May: Biden +9

—

Generic Ballot

🟦 DEM: 49% (+16)

🟥 GOP: 33%

—

• 538: #20 (2.7/3.0) | 1,191 RV

• D49/R22/I28 | May 13-15 | ±3.9%… pic.twitter.com/PRO9MUwhAp — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 22, 2024

People are gathering for Trump rally in the Bronx, and hopefully everybody says hi to AOC:

WOAH. This is line to get into the Trump rally in the Bronx, 2+ hours before.pic.twitter.com/YCGMUrTc7g — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 23, 2024

South Bronx- A line stretching two blocks has formed to get into Trump’s rally at Crotona Park tonight.



When I left two hours ago there were a couple hundred people here. Now there are thousands. pic.twitter.com/9qoTksolnL — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 23, 2024

This is the Bronx. Deep Blue New York. In the rain.



All waiting to show their support for Donald Trump.



Joe Biden could never dream of this kind of supportpic.twitter.com/WbwuWM6FPY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 23, 2024

Bronx is Ready for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/YuCCLZlrMq — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) May 23, 2024

Regime Media will never show you these images.



Awesome scene at Trump rally in South Bronx.pic.twitter.com/ycLwLqhlab — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 23, 2024

No, you'll never ever see those images amplified by the usual media suspects.