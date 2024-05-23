AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price Warning

Does everybody remember how much higher gas prices were back when Trump was in the Oval Office because he enabled energy producers to price gouge?

Neither do we.

But ahead of tonight's Trump rally in the Bronx (Biden's lead in NY has been trimmed to single digits), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking the usual Democrat strategy of laughable projection to explain why it's imperative to vote for Biden:

Rep. @AOC tells @NY1 that Bronx voters shouldn't support Trump b/c he'll make gasoline more expensive by enabling energy producers to "price gouge" pic.twitter.com/TlOL26rk9c — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 23, 2024

AOC lecturing the serfs that they should stick with their high crime, high prices, and lack of opportunity is just so perfect. https://t.co/PhC0YEToE7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 23, 2024

Team Biden has at least partly blamed higher gas prices since he took office on "corporate greed" so, ironically, they're warning of higher gas prices if Trump is elected because of corporate greed. Go figure.

Odd how he failed to do that the first time. https://t.co/8vJyPxetOp — JWF (@JammieWF) May 23, 2024

AOC knows that the people who vote for her will might eat that up:

She is hilariously stupid. How do Bronx voters fall for this ? https://t.co/QriEmYLrnj — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 23, 2024

Her voters are so dumb that they keep voting for her. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 23, 2024

We're not sending some of the best to DC.

Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/zSzoMoVglM — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 23, 2024

It's also funny that AOC was recently bragging about the Dems' show trial hampering Trump's ability to campaign around the country but now complaining that he's holding a rally in NYC.

AOC is not dealing with this Trump Bronx rally well.



When you are one of the biggest supporters of the Green New Deal & you're supportive of banning gas stoves & coal-fired ovens...not so sure you understand what is good energy policy & its relation to the price of gas. https://t.co/9UDUaMtONG — Fast Eddie Caiazzo (@EddieCaiazzo) May 23, 2024

If AOC wants to have a chat about energy prices maybe she should go have a chat with the current president who promised to "end fossil fuels."