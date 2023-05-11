Ahead of Title 42 expiring just before midnight tonight, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas held a press conference at the White House. And something pretty interesting happened:

At the White House, @SecMayorkas interrupts to correct the record when a reporter asserts that Border Patrol whipped migrants–"actually the investigation concluded that the whipping did not occur." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 11, 2023

A reporter in the WH press briefing room just once again pushed the false claim/narrative that Haitian migrants were whipped by Border Patrol on horseback in Del Rio. Mayorkas, to his credit, pushed back, telling her the investigation found no whipping took place. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

Well, dang.

We must admit that we were caught off guard by Mayorkas’ interjection.

We strongly believe in giving credit where credit is due, and Secretary Mayorkas deserves credit for correcting the record and stating categorically that the mounted Border Patrol agents accused of whipping the migrants were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Unfortunately, it took Mayorkas over a year and a half to correct the record and state categorically that the mounted Border Patrol agents had been cleared. Sawyer Hackett got that hoax off the ground back in September of 2021 and the Biden administration was only too eager to take that ball and run with it. Repeatedly. Mayorkas himself was busted for spreading the lie despite evidently knowing full well that the agents hadn’t whipped anyone.

Mayorkas himself accused the officers soon after the incident, when he already knew the accusations were false. — 🦅 American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) May 11, 2023

So at the end of the day, the best we can really give Mayorkas is a one-handed golf clap. And then we can go back to outright loathing him and the rest of the Biden administration.

Is anyone, anywhere in government, media, or the web going to apologize to the Border Control agents the maliciously slandered? Not holding my breath https://t.co/GbBsjIRHW4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 11, 2023

We aren’t holding our breath, either. We’ve dealt with this administration long enough to know how they operate, and how they operate is shameless and unrepentant.

At long last, Mayorkas admits that the alleged whipping of migrants by horseback Border Patrol agents did not occur. Where do these agents go to get their reputations back and have they called Nick Sandmann’s lawyer yet? pic.twitter.com/tHwuYY8FAz — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 11, 2023

The damage has already been done. And the Biden administration wouldn’t have it any other way.

And Biden will inevitably repeat it at some point. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 11, 2023

***

Related:

DHS’ findings on mounted Border Patrol agents ‘whipping’ Haitian refugees may not be released — ‘because it makes the administration look terrible’

Mounted Border Patrol agents falsely accused of whipping Haitian migrants have reportedly been cleared, but they’re *still* being punished

Report: DHS preparing to discipline mounted Border Patrol agents accused of whipping Haitian migrants

‘Disgraceful’! Bill Melugin lists reasons BP agents falsely accused of whipping Haitian migrants will be disciplined anyway

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!