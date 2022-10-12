Remember that entire news cycle that revolved around mounted Border Patrol officers whipping Haitian migrants? It was complete BS, of course. But that didn’t stop the media from running with it. Didn’t stop the Biden administration from running with it, either.

And when DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ran with it, that was the ultimate slap in the face to those officers. Because of all people in the Biden administration, Mayorkas is the one who should have known the truth.

MAYORKAS: "The images horrified us in terms of what they suggest and what they conjure up. In terms of not only our nation’s history, but unfortunately the fact that that page of history has not been turned entirely…But I will not prejudge the facts." pic.twitter.com/vCLunOi60s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Well, we’ve always known that Mayorkas knew the truth. And now, there’s proof:

NEW: Email reveals DHS Secretary Mayorkas was alerted by DHS' top public affairs official that the "whipping" narrative behind horseback BP photos wasn't true, but at a WH press conference 2.5 hours later, he didn't refute that narrative, instead calling the images "horrifying". pic.twitter.com/Qyfy2NBkNo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 12, 2022

The email was sent to Mayorkas and other DHS officials by Marsha Espinosa, assistant secretary of public affairs for DHS. It was sent hours after President Biden falsely accused the agents of “strapping” migrants and promised they would “pay”, and hours before Mayorkas’ presser. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 12, 2022

The email was obtained by @Heritage after they filed a Freedom of Information Act request with DHS in March, seeking communications about the “whipping” incident. DHS didn’t produce the documents, so Heritage sued in June, & last week, DHS turned over an initial batch of emails. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 12, 2022

Also worth pointing out, I reached out to DHS on Monday and gave them two full days to respond to this story. I followed up with them again this morning before we went on the air, and I still have received no response whatsoever. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 12, 2022

Don’t expect a response, Bill. At least until they’ve had the opportunity to confer with their top spin doctors on this.

And even a top spin doctor would know that there’s really no way to spin this that will make Mayorkas and the Biden administration look good here.

Inexcusable. They knew the whipping migrants story was fake, but the admin governed by twitter went ahead with it anyway. How is this not impeachable? https://t.co/bHtrfoRDCZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2022

How is it not impeachable?

mayorkas should resign in disgrace…or be impeached. https://t.co/9Ve0qFN4Zv — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 12, 2022

Mayorkis should be impeached over this, especially since they pulled the horse unit off of the front line in Del Rio which enabled cartels to continue smuggling and for additional illegal crossings. https://t.co/qNxZYBCYkV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 12, 2022

It’s outrageous. Genuinely outrageous.

Mayorkas is an utter disgrace on multiple levels. — A Proud American (@Man8Music) October 12, 2022

mayorkas has had previous ethics issues at DHS. he just needs to go. https://t.co/KNzkFcq0lj — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 12, 2022

Mayorkas needs to go. The entire Biden administration needs to go.

And you know what? While we’re at it, the entire media palace guard can GTFO.

Yamiche Alcindor was out there leading the charge to smear the Border Patrol agents. She deserves to lose her job. She’s deserved to lose her job for a lot of things. A whole lot of people should be unemployed over this.

The Biden Administration used a lie to attack Americans who were just doing the job they were hired to do… all because it was politically convenient https://t.co/FOGHj5Idh1 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 12, 2022

Democrats at the top of the government—Sec. Mayorkas, VP Harris, and President Biden—all slandered our Border Patrol heroes over this lie. Disgraceful. https://t.co/fJZL7QwHIh — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) October 12, 2022

Is there anything this administration doesn't lie about? — RedDAR (@RedDAR76) October 12, 2022

No.

I know what you guys keep saying, and as always I want to emphasize that I'm not wedded to what I'm about to ask, but still for the sake of argument, and yes I totally get how this seems like it's coming completely out of left field, but are we sure the adults are back in charge? https://t.co/CqxHeyoo9f — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 12, 2022

