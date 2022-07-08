Last month it was reported that the Department of Homeland Security was preparing disciplinary action against border patrol agents who have been falsely accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants at the border.

To set up a bogus narrative, President Biden, VP Kamala Harris and DHS Director Mayorkas had all issued strong statements to condemn something that, as it turned out, never happened. However, the agents will still be punished. Fox News’ Bill Melugin lists the reasons for the disciplinary action:

NEW: Per multiple federal sources, CBP’s proposals for discipline for the horseback BP agents falsely accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants in Del Rio include unpaid suspensions of up to 14 days for administrative violations including “unsafe conduct” & “poor judgment”. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 8, 2022

I’m told a CBP announcement on their administrative findings is “imminent” and that the agents will have a chance to respond to the proposed discipline & fight it if they decide to do so.

The BP union tells @FoxNews they will vigorously defend the agents involved. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 8, 2022

They’ll have a chance to defend themselves? How benevolent and merciful of the Biden administration.

"We've concluded they did nothing wrong…now here's the punishment."#WTF — Edward Garbowski Jr (@exg001) July 8, 2022

Stalin would be so proud.

"Find me the man. I'll find the crime" ~Lavrentiy Beria, secret police chief under Joseph Stalin — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 8, 2022

Biden administration is the most corrupt in history. https://t.co/HIoEeQHchd — SoxBullsBearsHawks (@Chicagosports09) July 8, 2022

In this case, the “crime” is having the audacity to not have done what they were accused of for reasons of political narrative.

This is so wrong! Anyone levying these fines should switch places with these brave agents! They wouldn’t last 5 minutes! May god bless and protect our border patrol. ❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸 — LongClaw85 (@LClaw85) July 8, 2022

Disgraceful. These men are being punished to coverup lies from @potus and @jrpsaki. https://t.co/pBZ2HhmABK — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 8, 2022

Demoralization is the goal. — Peacefully Coexisting (@mrsmolescroft) July 8, 2022

And they’re certainly succeeding.

So Biden is going to PUNISH Border Patrol agents doing their jobs while giving bus tickets to illegal aliens? https://t.co/PzwD2GctpS — D_American whose gparents fled Communism (@oledi45) July 8, 2022

Pretty much.

