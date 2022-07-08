Last month it was reported that the Department of Homeland Security was preparing disciplinary action against border patrol agents who have been falsely accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants at the border.

To set up a bogus narrative, President Biden, VP Kamala Harris and DHS Director Mayorkas had all issued strong statements to condemn something that, as it turned out, never happened. However, the agents will still be punished. Fox News’ Bill Melugin lists the reasons for the disciplinary action:

They’ll have a chance to defend themselves? How benevolent and merciful of the Biden administration.

Trending

Stalin would be so proud.

In this case, the “crime” is having the audacity to not have done what they were accused of for reasons of political narrative.

And they’re certainly succeeding.

Pretty much.

***

Related:

Mounted Border Patrol agents falsely accused of whipping Haitian migrants have reportedly been cleared, but they’re *still* being punished

DHS’ findings on mounted Border Patrol agents ‘whipping’ Haitian refugees may not be released — ‘because it makes the administration look terrible’

Rep. Maxine Waters on those ‘whippings’: ‘What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill MeluginBorder PatrolDHSfox newsHaitian migrantshomeland security