Asked about the police response (or lack thereof) to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden didn’t want to “prejudge” the police. That’s funny, because he had no problem prejudging those mounted Border Patrol agents who were accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants (even though they don’t carry whips). “I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden told reporters. “There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment is dangerous, it’s wrong.”

We’re closing in on a year since that viral tweet was posted, and Fox News’ Bill Melugin says that DHS is reportedly preparing to discipline multiple Border Agents, alleging “administrative violations.”

Just look at this video. Ten-second investigation. Cleared.

