Asked about the police response (or lack thereof) to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden didn’t want to “prejudge” the police. That’s funny, because he had no problem prejudging those mounted Border Patrol agents who were accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants (even though they don’t carry whips). “I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden told reporters. “There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment is dangerous, it’s wrong.”

We’re closing in on a year since that viral tweet was posted, and Fox News’ Bill Melugin says that DHS is reportedly preparing to discipline multiple Border Agents, alleging “administrative violations.”

BREAKING: Per federal source, DHS is preparing to discipline multiple horseback Border Patrol agents who were accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants in Del Rio last summer. I’m told DHS will imminently allege “administrative violations”, agents will be able to respond @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 14, 2022

Per federal source, this announcement is expected to come down any day now. It’s unclear what “administrative violations” the BP agents will be accused of, but they are not being accused of any criminal conduct. The horseback unit involved is based out of Carrizo Springs, TX. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 14, 2022

It has been nearly 9 months since this incident took place. The agents have been taken off their normal duties and have not been allowed to have contact w/ migrants since.

President Biden assured the public at the time that “there will be consequences” for the agents involved. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 14, 2022

This is a really frustrating trend where someone creates fake villains based on dishonesty and then those in power who fell for the false narrative insist on punishing innocent people anyways just to avoid admitting they were wrong. https://t.co/OThOOia4dn — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2022

These CBP agents were unjustly smeared by commentators, journalists, politicians, and some of their own leadership. They are owed an apology, not a baseless punishment to cover up for those smears. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 14, 2022

I see this as follow-thru with the narrative that they were engaged in whipping. If the Administration is going to publicly accuse them, then this is the end result. I hope DHS gets sued to oblivion for it. — Spencer Gardner (@spencerg83) June 14, 2022

This is utterly infuriating 🤬 — Danilo🇺🇸 (@DaniloStukinCA) June 14, 2022

WTF. Enough — Steve (@thegrandmajesty) June 14, 2022

They did nothing wrong, watch the video DHS.🤦🏻‍♀️ — Beth Pellandini (@BethPellandini) June 14, 2022

Can’t imagine why morale is so low. — Frank Lee (@onejendoll) June 14, 2022

The DHS protects the regime, not the homeland. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) June 14, 2022

Wait, I thought they were cleared? BS. — Matt Ross (@Mattross79_) June 14, 2022

They were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 14, 2022

It doesn’t matter if photographic evidence completely exonerates you, if they want to punish you, they will punish you pic.twitter.com/lwouO7krmJ — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) June 14, 2022

They weren’t whipping immigrants. They were controlling their horses. Where are you, @braxton_mccoy? You have a following. Please explain this to the city folk. — CB (@RanchoAstro) June 14, 2022

Unbelievable — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) June 14, 2022

Falsely accused, to be clear. — Max+ (@MaxNordau) June 14, 2022

It's no wonder morale is at historic lows. Myorkas just needs to scapegoat these agents because they played to an overblown media story. It's disgusting, but not surprising, given the state of our border under this administration. — Christy 🇺🇸 (@luv4stt_stj_stx) June 14, 2022

Just look at this video. Ten-second investigation. Cleared.

