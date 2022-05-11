Last September, Julián Castro’s PAC director Sawyer Hacket kicked off a social media and mainstream media firestorm with footage of mounted Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian immigrants.

The problem was that Hackett’s tweet completely misrepresented what was actually happening. Those weren’t whips in the agents’ hands; they were reins. But the narrative was just too good to check, and so media and liberals and even the White House ran with it.

Fast-forward to the present day, when the agents have reportedly officially been cleared of criminal wrongdoing. It was a long time coming — and it still comes up way too short:

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

All of the agents implicated in the controversy have been cleared by the Department of Homeland Security to carry out most of their professional duties, according to Chris Cabrera, a spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council and Local 3307.

“They’re just not allowed on horseback,” Cabrera said. “There’s obviously no criminal element.” The Border Patrol agents never faced any criminal proceedings, Cabrera said. In November 2021, two months after the incident took place, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General declined to press charges on the matter and punted it to a Customs and Border Protection office to open an administrative investigation.

DHS did not respond to a request for comment on why the agents are not allowed to use horses despite their innocence. Border Patrol has been using horses since the agency’s founding in the 20th century, with staff preferring to use animals instead of vehicles to navigate tough terrain and pursue suspects.

We have no doubt that DHS didn’t respond to a request for comment. Because there is literally no explanation for banning the agents from using horses.

It is unacceptable. We do not accept it.

