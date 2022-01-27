Remember last September, when eagle-eyed Sawyer Hackett, executive director of Julián Castro’s People First Future PAC, spotted mounted Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants? With whips?

President Joe Biden vowed that his administration would get to the bottom of the scandal:

DHS was gonna get involved:

We just weren’t sure how long it would take.

Fast-forward to today, and we’re no closer to getting The Answers:

More from the Washington Examiner:

“I doubt that the current administration will release this report on the horse patrol incident because it makes the administration look terrible,” the first DHS official said in a phone interview. “They essentially convicted the mounted agents based upon a lie, which the investigation after 120 days would surely have revealed.”

“My experience would be that this would have been done within a period of weeks,” the official said, adding that no agent had been disciplined to date.

It’s hard to blame DHS for dragging their feet, honestly. It’s not like they had any actual evidence supporting the original claims. They really have no choice but to indefinitely postpone releasing the findings.

That probably has something to do with it, yeah.

Correct.

And as far as we can remember, the media and Biden  really apologized for any of it.

We probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

