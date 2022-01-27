Remember last September, when eagle-eyed Sawyer Hackett, executive director of Julián Castro’s People First Future PAC, spotted mounted Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants? With whips?

Border patrol is mounted on horseback rounding up Haitian refugees with whips. This is unfathomable cruelty towards people fleeing disaster and political ruin. The administration must stop this. pic.twitter.com/BSjT91NSj0 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 20, 2021

President Joe Biden vowed that his administration would get to the bottom of the scandal:

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border: "To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It's outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay." pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

DHS was gonna get involved:

DHS will complete its investigation into the treatment of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border “in days and not weeks,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. https://t.co/tnAgmHdZ3b — Bloomberg Government (@BGOV) September 22, 2021

We just weren’t sure how long it would take.

Fast-forward to today, and we’re no closer to getting The Answers:

NEW — The status of the promised investigation into horse-mounted Border Patrol agents accused by President Joe Biden of whipping migrants remains unknown more than four months later, and a report may never be released, DHS officials told me. https://t.co/ZSnw3zL393 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) January 27, 2022

DHS official on the 4-month hold-up in reaching a conclusion in the investigation of Border Patrol "whipping" allegation in Del Rio: “I doubt that the current administration will release this report on the horse patrol incident because it makes the administration look terrible." https://t.co/9lLTK7Ln87 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) January 27, 2022

NEW: Border Patrol union said there have been "no new developments whatsoever" in the investigation into the "whipping" allegation in Del Rio Mayorkas promised a conclusion in "a matter of days" last September DHS source: no one's been disciplinedhttps://t.co/ZSnw3zL393 https://t.co/9lLTK7Ln87 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) January 27, 2022

A second DHS source said the Border Patrol agents on horseback fulfilled their job responsibilities in Del Rio that day, and if what they did on horseback was wrong, the Biden administration ought to reconsider horse patrol in police departments in every major city. https://t.co/9lLTK7Ln87 pic.twitter.com/EMh31DyenW — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) January 27, 2022

More from the Washington Examiner:

“I doubt that the current administration will release this report on the horse patrol incident because it makes the administration look terrible,” the first DHS official said in a phone interview. “They essentially convicted the mounted agents based upon a lie, which the investigation after 120 days would surely have revealed.” “My experience would be that this would have been done within a period of weeks,” the official said, adding that no agent had been disciplined to date.

It’s hard to blame DHS for dragging their feet, honestly. It’s not like they had any actual evidence supporting the original claims. They really have no choice but to indefinitely postpone releasing the findings.

Is it because those are horse reins and not whips? — Paul B. Kelly (@ImInSTL) January 27, 2022

That probably has something to do with it, yeah.

Because it's impossible to investigate something that literally never happened. https://t.co/2UP0m4zJ86 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 27, 2022

Because it was BS. https://t.co/GMZIwv0ChT — Milt Keynes (@MiltKeynes) January 27, 2022

Correct.

REMINDER: Democrats in and around the Biden admin falsely smeared the Border Patrol agents who were responding to the MASSIVE influx of illegal aliens due to Biden's open borders policies. https://t.co/dAStja8ZLa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 27, 2022

Never a more vivid example of rule by hyperreality than this image, which does not show the thing the most powerful people on the planet used to make policy decisions. It's as if you gave someone bunny ears in a pic and the govt ordered him hunted down and stewed into fricasse. https://t.co/WmkxmIbzNW — Foster (@foster_type) January 27, 2022

What happens when Twitter runs your administration. https://t.co/c3pGrmlyFc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2022

This entire thing, the news cycle, Psaki, Biden, the promised investigation was a journo Twitter created lie. All of it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2022

And as far as we can remember, the media and Biden really apologized for any of it.

So the jackholes in the Biden admin aren't willing to exonerate totally innocent agents? https://t.co/SJFfEKQzU0 — Grandpa Whig (@RandomWhig) January 27, 2022

We probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

