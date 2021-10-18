As we told you last month, Democrat accusations that border patrol officers on horseback were using “whips” on migrants were complete BS, but that didn’t stop even Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas from helping forward the narrative at the time:

MAYORKAS: "The images horrified us in terms of what they suggest and what they conjure up. In terms of not only our nation’s history, but unfortunately the fact that that page of history has not been turned entirely…But I will not prejudge the facts." pic.twitter.com/vCLunOi60s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Shameless. And that was before the investigation Mayorkas promised would take place in the coming days:

DHS will complete its investigation into the treatment of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border “in days and not weeks,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. https://t.co/tnAgmHdZ3b — Bloomberg Government (@BGOV) September 22, 2021

Fox News’ Bill Melugin notes that it has in fact now been “weeks”:

It has been nearly 1 month since DHS Secretary Mayorkas vowed that the investigation into Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio would be done in “days, not weeks”.

Still not done. It is also October 18th & CBP still hasn’t released September migrant apprehension numbers. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 18, 2021

It seems like the DHS could have certainly released the results of their investigation by now (if they’re even bothering with an investigation since they knew it was a lie from the start).

They are hoping everyone forgets and moves on. — Ranell Shea (@echochamp) October 18, 2021

Clearly, but nobody should let them get away with it. Some huge apologies are owed to the officers the Democrats, including Mayorkas, slandered.

@JoeBiden administration has yet to demonstrate they have a single competent individual https://t.co/nr1aecSaj9 — Bubba (@OptionsDoctor) October 18, 2021

Maybe they're waiting for one of Biden's 10 other crises to get bad enough so that they make less of a splash in the news cycle …. https://t.co/YJV9azdinC — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) October 18, 2021

That’s incredibly believable.

Who wants to bet the "whips" actually was investigated and quietly buried after they realized how stupid they were? https://t.co/BIf8VXBuyx — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) October 18, 2021

We’d be willing to bet on that.