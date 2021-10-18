As we told you last month, Democrat accusations that border patrol officers on horseback were using “whips” on migrants were complete BS, but that didn’t stop even Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas from helping forward the narrative at the time:

Shameless. And that was before the investigation Mayorkas promised would take place in the coming days:

Fox News’ Bill Melugin notes that it has in fact now been “weeks”:

Trending

It seems like the DHS could have certainly released the results of their investigation by now (if they’re even bothering with an investigation since they knew it was a lie from the start).

Clearly, but nobody should let them get away with it. Some huge apologies are owed to the officers the Democrats, including Mayorkas, slandered.

That’s incredibly believable.

We’d be willing to bet on that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alejandro MayorkasBill MeluginBorder PatrolDHShomeland securityillegal immigration