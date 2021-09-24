This morning, President Biden said that images of border patrol agents on horseback showed them “strapping” migrants at the border, and they would “pay” for what they never even did. On “The View,” VP Kamala Harris said the images reminded her of the American slave era.

Meanwhile, a photographer who took the pictures says he never saw the border patrol “whip” anyone.

But during his remarks at the start of today’s White House briefing, DHS Secretary Mayorkas wasn’t about to let the narrative die. Mayorkas’ job is obviously more important to him than any integrity he may or may not still have:

MAYORKAS: "The images horrified us in terms of what they suggest and what they conjure up. In terms of not only our nation’s history, but unfortunately the fact that that page of history has not been turned entirely…But I will not prejudge the facts." pic.twitter.com/vCLunOi60s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Shorter Mayorkas: I will not prejudge the facts, except to say it’s another example of America’s systemic racism:

DHS Secretary is now classifying the whip hoax as an example of "systemic racism" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 24, 2021

DHS Sec Mayorkas on the lie that border patrol agents were using whips against illegal immigrants on the southern border: "Those images painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation’s ongoing battle against systemic racism." pic.twitter.com/Szo20DYNOl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

This administration is nothing short of disgusting:

So, the Biden administration is launching a witch hunt against Border Patrol agents not because they did something wrong, but because they "feel"

images were "disturbing." Emotional garbage that will have real consequences. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 24, 2021

They don’t care if they ruin any lives as long as their preferred narrative stays alive.

These people cannot see in any other context than race. — Nathan Slaughter (@neslaughter) September 24, 2021

Again, where was this line about systemic racism when the United States blew up 7 Afghan children in August? https://t.co/uBh6fOuMP9 — The Giraffe Sports & History Podcast (@TheGiraffePod) September 24, 2021

This entire administration is made up of awful people. Drone an innocent family and now attack the men and women who protect our borders. Disgusting… https://t.co/Vj1DbD7JDR — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) September 24, 2021

Mayorkas said the DHS is looking at eliminating the use of horses at the border:

REPORTER: "The mounted units are temporarily suspended. Are you considering eliminating them altogether?" MAYORKAS: "We are going to be taking a look at this." pic.twitter.com/Ky3UptcSh2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

All based on a lie.

Look at what’s happened at the border in the last few months and try and wrap your head around the fact that this administration wants everybody to believe the horses and the border patrol officers riding them are the real problem.