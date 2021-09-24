Not that Peter Doocy doesn’t already have plenty to work with, but if he’s looking for one more thing to ask Jen Psaki about, maybe he can ask her about this:

More from KTSM:

The photographs, which were taken Sunday, appear to show agents on horses with a whip in hand. The photos caused outrage because from certain angles, it appears to show Border Patrol whipping migrants, but photographer Paul Ratje said he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone.

“Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” Ratje said.

Ratje is a photographer based in Las Cruces and has been in Del Rio since Friday. He said took the photographs from the Mexican side.

“I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje said. “He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

This seems pretty significant, no? Like maybe something the media might want to do some digging into?

Hope you’ve got good earplugs, because you can count on those crickets to be absolutely deafening.

He literally just did that:

Forget it; he’s rolling.

And the media are rolling right along with him.

Sorry, they’re too busy doing journalism to do their jobs.

Mission accomplished, Team Biden and media!

But we repeat ourselves.

