Jen Psaki revealed today that the Biden administration is banning the use of horses by Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas. Mounted agents have been attempting to control the influx of migrants at the southern border.

Apparently some Border Patrol agents think that could pose a major problem for their efforts:

Reaction from a veteran border agent: “It will make patrolling extremely difficult, along with security. This is insane. The agents did nothing wrong. It makes me furious. Horses have been used since before the official founding of the Border Patrol.” https://t.co/FsFPyZRHNC — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 23, 2021

But as it turns out, there’s no cause for concern. Because, like DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reiterated earlier this week, Jen Psaki explained to Fox News’ Peter Doocy today that the border is certainly not an open one. Weirdly, Doocy didn’t seem to believe her:

PSAKI: "There certainly is not an open border." DOOCY: "You guys are releasing…couples where the woman says that she is pregnant…" P: "Are you suggesting you don't believe when women say they're pregnant?" D: "I am not in charge of keeping the border secure. You guys are." pic.twitter.com/45fk4InSO8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2021

