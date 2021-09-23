It’s about damn time! The Second Coming of Slavery is all but over now, thanks to the Biden administration taking the reins on the “whips” matter:

Was that DHS official Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas?

Those civil rights leaders must be so relieved.

Oh, happy day! Thank you, Jen Psaki:

It’s going to be OK now.

So much progress, it’ll make your head spin.

Isn’t it?

You can’t make this stuff up. Fortunately you don’t need to. Because this is real life.

Are you suggesting that the horses are not the problem, Kate? Because there’s literally nothing else that could be the problem.

Definitely the horses and not the uncontrollable flood of migrants to our southern border.

That seems to be another of the Biden administration’s solutions to this problem:

Watch:

No more horses! No more accountability! Sounds like a winning formula for success.

***

Update:

