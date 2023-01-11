So, did happen to catch last night’s edition of “The ReidOut” on MSNBC? Not likely, unless you were feeling particularly masochistic.

Now, normally, if you don’t watch Joy Reid’s show, you’re doing yourself a huge favor. But there are, of course, exceptions to every rule, and that was definitely the case as far as last night’s show is concerned. See, last night, Joy had GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on her show. Just last week, she’d gone on a nasty, racist tirade shaming the Republican Party for welcoming members like Donalds, who happens to be a black man. But that wasn’t enough for her. Evidently, she needed to tell Donalds directly that he’s some kind of race traitor. Well, just as soon as she finished telling him a few other things.

Watch this insane spectacle for yourselves:

To be fair, an hour-long show isn’t nearly long enough to go through all the reprehensible things that Ilhan Omar has said.

But Dems are rarely keen to learn any lessons from their bad decisions, are they?

Well, Joy Reid’s entire career is a sideshow, so.

“That’s not true. That’s not true. That’s not true. That’s not true.” Poor Joy … sounds like her record’s skipping again.

Next time someone tries to argue that Joy Reid is a serious person, just tell them, “That’s not true.”

Joy Reid not listening to what her interviewee was actually saying? Why, that’s … 150% on-brand for Joy Reid.

To be fair, Joy Reid lost her mind a long time ago. She’s been making due with a little hamster on a wheel for some time now.

A very racist little hamster:

What are Joy Reid’s qualifications for being allowed to use safety scissors on her own, let alone anchoring her own TV show?

Shorter Joy Reid: The GOP is racist for not having more diversity. Also, black Republicans are just tokens who are too dumb to realize that they’re tokens.

Sounds like Byron Donalds was exactly right about Joy Reid.

Technically, Joy did get the last word. Too bad it was wrong and stupid.

Our hats are off to Rep. Donalds for suffering through that whole thing like a champ. He was far kinder to Joy than we would’ve been. Certainly far kinder than she deserved.

***

***

