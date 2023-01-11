So, did happen to catch last night’s edition of “The ReidOut” on MSNBC? Not likely, unless you were feeling particularly masochistic.

Now, normally, if you don’t watch Joy Reid’s show, you’re doing yourself a huge favor. But there are, of course, exceptions to every rule, and that was definitely the case as far as last night’s show is concerned. See, last night, Joy had GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on her show. Just last week, she’d gone on a nasty, racist tirade shaming the Republican Party for welcoming members like Donalds, who happens to be a black man. But that wasn’t enough for her. Evidently, she needed to tell Donalds directly that he’s some kind of race traitor. Well, just as soon as she finished telling him a few other things.

Watch this insane spectacle for yourselves:

Rep. Byron Donalds: "Ilhan Omar has said things that are reprehensible" Joy Reid: "Can you name them?" Really Joy? pic.twitter.com/ubgzVFoYMH — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) January 11, 2023

To be fair, an hour-long show isn’t nearly long enough to go through all the reprehensible things that Ilhan Omar has said.

Joy Reid begins her interview with Byron Donalds with a rant whining that it's not "a good look" that the GOP has members such as Gosar and MTG, but wants to kick Omar, Schiff, and Swalwell off committees. Donalds notes the GOP warned Dems precedent would come back to bite them. pic.twitter.com/an45CMVFPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

But Dems are rarely keen to learn any lessons from their bad decisions, are they?

Byron Donalds to Joy Reid on her fixation with who's kicked off committees: This "has nothing to do w/the work of the 118th Congress…The other stuff is kind of a sideshow." Joy Reid: "Not a side show b/c, unfortunately, it's kind of the show." pic.twitter.com/o1o2ZbMfHW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

Well, Joy Reid’s entire career is a sideshow, so.

After Joy Reid constructed a massive strawman of what House GOP committees want to do (all of which seem based), Byron Donalds schools her on the #TwitterFiles: "If that is not the federal govt suppressing free speech…Congress has a responsibility to investigate that." pic.twitter.com/Wj1VVI1Fqn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

Joy Reid gets mad when Byron Donalds says the House Armed Services Cmte will investigate wokeism in the military "b/c recruitment is down…If our military is not prepared to deal with battles…shouldn't we…investigate all of [those] things?" pic.twitter.com/LajoHpFfBs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

Rep. Donalds: "Do you know that social security is going to be insolvent in 2035?" Joy Reid: "That's not true. It's actually not true." Donalds: "Joy, I'm a finance professional. I do more than just congress…I'm telling you. Social security will go insolvent." pic.twitter.com/d0H1wpsMmg — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) January 11, 2023

“That’s not true. That’s not true. That’s not true. That’s not true.” Poor Joy … sounds like her record’s skipping again.

BOOM: Joy Reid explodes and just shouts "not true" over and over when Byron Donalds explains that Social Security is on a path to insolvency in 2035: "Joy, I'm a financial profession. I do more than just Congress…I'm telling you. [It] will go insolvent." pic.twitter.com/DnqrGdEP5N — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

Next time someone tries to argue that Joy Reid is a serious person, just tell them, “That’s not true.”

One of the more bizarre clips I've seen. Reid completely melts down over Donalds' factual assertion that Social Security is currently on the path to being insolvent by 2035–which is the assessment of the Social Security Board of Trustees! https://t.co/1GfqgDLnx0 — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 11, 2023

It just shows she wasn't listening to what her interviewee was actually saying. Social Security's trust funds running dry doesn't mean the program will vanish from the face of the earth, but Donalds wasn't saying it did! — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 11, 2023

Joy Reid not listening to what her interviewee was actually saying? Why, that’s … 150% on-brand for Joy Reid.

Reid plainly has a cartoon picture in her mind of what all Republicans believe about social security, heard Donalds say something that sounded vaguely like that cartoon picture, and just lost her mind in her haste to be a Bold Truth Teller — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 11, 2023

To be fair, Joy Reid lost her mind a long time ago. She’s been making due with a little hamster on a wheel for some time now.

A very racist little hamster:

Wow, racist Joy Reid suggested Byron Donalds was nominated for Speaker against McCarthy because he's black. pic.twitter.com/3El0DnXxB3 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) January 11, 2023

Joy Reid then bitterly attacks Donalds for accepting nominations for Speaker despite this only being his second term. Donalds then calmly explained what a Speaker does and maybe the best definition I've ever heard. What about Obama being in the Senate less than a term, Joy? pic.twitter.com/7jSt7cYeP8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

What are Joy Reid’s qualifications for being allowed to use safety scissors on her own, let alone anchoring her own TV show?

Joy Reid insinuates to Byron Donalds he's a token Black man being used by a white party: "It definitely looked like they were looking for a response to Hakeem Jeffries…[Democrats] are more diverse…Do you not believe…the idea was to make a diversity statement" with "you?" pic.twitter.com/LSSJ1RlwxK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

Shorter Joy Reid: The GOP is racist for not having more diversity. Also, black Republicans are just tokens who are too dumb to realize that they’re tokens.

Joy Reid starts winding down the interview by filibustering Byron Donalds and complaining he was being "unfair" to have previously accused her of saying he's "less black than other folks" and invokes his 2020 election votes, not impeaching Trump, and opposing ballot harvesting. pic.twitter.com/rGzAedyi6P — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

Sounds like Byron Donalds was exactly right about Joy Reid.

FIREWORKS: The Joy Reid-Byron Donalds interview ends with the two sparing over what is critical race theory. After Donalds explains what CRT is, Reid accuses him of not wanting students to "learn about the racial history of this country" and CRT "is not taught in K-12 schools" pic.twitter.com/mBY9VVNPtb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2023

Technically, Joy did get the last word. Too bad it was wrong and stupid.

Our hats are off to Rep. Donalds for suffering through that whole thing like a champ. He was far kinder to Joy than we would’ve been. Certainly far kinder than she deserved.

