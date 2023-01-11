It isn’t difficult on Twitter to tell when Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is trending:

I didn't even have to click on "Chinese spy" to know exactly who it referred to. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CwGwckaAAn — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 11, 2023

But yet, I did click on it, and the dunks are so good. 😁 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 11, 2023

What’s going on?

Well, Rep. Eric Swalwell thought he spotted Republican Rep. Byron Donalds making an admission:

“Vengeance” doesn’t explain it at all, congressman.

As a well-known Democrat that Swalwell loves once put it, “elections have consequences.”

You were on the Intelligence Committee having sex with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy. https://t.co/hsrBJtBOvm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 11, 2023

Does that help explain things, Rep. Swalwell?

You really believe that everyone forgot about the fact that your Chinese Spy Sidepiece is a threat to national security. https://t.co/aKBb7rIxlV — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 11, 2023

Yeah, Swalwell would really appreciate it if everybody forgot about that. Unfortunately for him, they haven’t:

Actually it’s because you banged a Chinese spy.pic.twitter.com/H0HCReybpc — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 11, 2023

Here’s a tip 👇🏻 why you’re being kicked off the Intel Committee. You were an asset for a Chinese spy. It’s not that complicated. https://t.co/80YcapgGmz pic.twitter.com/XWd3P8TLyC — Riley Moore (@RileyMooreWV) January 11, 2023

The Republicans really need to dig into this:

The GOP House should release all evidence related to Eric Swalwell banging a Chinese spy. It's time to start playing by their rules. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) January 11, 2023

Not only did that happen, but the Democrats allowed Swalwell to remain on the intelligence committee. Unreal.

