It isn’t difficult on Twitter to tell when Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is trending:

What’s going on?

Well, Rep. Eric Swalwell thought he spotted Republican Rep. Byron Donalds making an admission:

Trending

“Vengeance” doesn’t explain it at all, congressman.

As a well-known Democrat that Swalwell loves once put it, “elections have consequences.”

Does that help explain things, Rep. Swalwell?

Yeah, Swalwell would really appreciate it if everybody forgot about that. Unfortunately for him, they haven’t:

The Republicans really need to dig into this:

Not only did that happen, but the Democrats allowed Swalwell to remain on the intelligence committee. Unreal.

***

***

