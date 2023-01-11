It isn’t difficult on Twitter to tell when Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is trending:
I didn't even have to click on "Chinese spy" to know exactly who it referred to. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CwGwckaAAn
— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 11, 2023
But yet, I did click on it, and the dunks are so good. 😁
— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 11, 2023
What’s going on?
Well, Rep. Eric Swalwell thought he spotted Republican Rep. Byron Donalds making an admission:
#BREAKING Rep. @ByronDonalds admits on @thereidout that @SpeakerMcCarthy is kicking me, @RepAdamSchiff, and @Ilhan off our committees purely out of vengeance.
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 11, 2023
“Vengeance” doesn’t explain it at all, congressman.
No, honey, that’s just the icing. You’re utterly incompetent. https://t.co/H7dOzv8Eyi
— Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) January 11, 2023
As a well-known Democrat that Swalwell loves once put it, “elections have consequences.”
You were on the Intelligence Committee having sex with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy. https://t.co/hsrBJtBOvm
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 11, 2023
Does that help explain things, Rep. Swalwell?
You really believe that everyone forgot about the fact that your Chinese Spy Sidepiece is a threat to national security. https://t.co/aKBb7rIxlV
— Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 11, 2023
Yeah, Swalwell would really appreciate it if everybody forgot about that. Unfortunately for him, they haven’t:
Actually it’s because you banged a Chinese spy.pic.twitter.com/H0HCReybpc
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 11, 2023
Here’s a tip 👇🏻 why you’re being kicked off the Intel Committee. You were an asset for a Chinese spy. It’s not that complicated. https://t.co/80YcapgGmz pic.twitter.com/XWd3P8TLyC
— Riley Moore (@RileyMooreWV) January 11, 2023
The Republicans really need to dig into this:
The GOP House should release all evidence related to Eric Swalwell banging a Chinese spy. It's time to start playing by their rules.
— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) January 11, 2023
Not only did that happen, but the Democrats allowed Swalwell to remain on the intelligence committee. Unreal.
***
Related:
Eric Swalwell takes credibility swing at GOP holdouts voting for McCarthy, accidentally KOs himself
Libs and media pointing at George Santos’ campaign spending should have a word with Eric Swalwell
Eric Swalwell didn’t check his mirror before calling Meghan McCain ‘deranged’ over swastika in NYT puzzle
***
Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.