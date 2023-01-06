A number of the Republicans who were initially opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy being the next House Speaker have flipped their votes after a couple of days worth of talks, but it’s looking like McCarthy is still a couple votes short during the 13th ballot:

So 432 voted for someone by name. That means 217 is the magic number. McCarthy remains 3 short. Even if Buck and Hunt return, McCarthy still needs to flip 1 of the 4 opponents. Crane, Rosendale, Boebert, Gaetz — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2023

Unofficial tally for 13th vote. Winning candidate needed 217:

McCarthy 214

Jeffries 212

Jordan 6. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is attempting to name & shame Republicans who were initially opposed to McCarthy’s nomination who are now starting to flip and vote for him:

I cannot wait to remind every GOP member that flips and votes for McCarthy how they have ZERO credibility. If you vote against McCarthy 10 times and then flip, you’ll never ever be taken seriously again. You’ll be against him before you were for him. Cannot wait @RepRalphNorman — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2023

“ZERO credibility”? Swalwell makes it too easy on some days:

You got played by a Chinese spy. https://t.co/t6OLSws9cX — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 6, 2023

Speaking of credibility.

I cannot wait to remind everyone that Rep Swalwell had an adulterous affair with a Chinese spy. You can never be taken seriously again and should resign in shame – if you had any capacity for it. https://t.co/Y8SsLLHVqg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 6, 2023

You might want to hold off until one of them has sex with a Chinese spy. https://t.co/voK15ltFfC — Brian Patrick (@pa50585863) January 6, 2023

OUCH!

You're on the Homeland Security Committee and you slept with a Chinese spy. You really shouldn't be lecturing us on who and who should not be taken seriously. https://t.co/VtbL0v5LEc — Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) January 6, 2023

There’s no self-unawareness like Rep. Swalwell self-unawareness.

***

***

