A number of the Republicans who were initially opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy being the next House Speaker have flipped their votes after a couple of days worth of talks, but it’s looking like McCarthy is still a couple votes short during the 13th ballot:

Meanwhile, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is attempting to name & shame Republicans who were initially opposed to McCarthy’s nomination who are now starting to flip and vote for him:

“ZERO credibility”? Swalwell makes it too easy on some days:

There’s no self-unawareness like Rep. Swalwell self-unawareness.

