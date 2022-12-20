In case you missed it, this past Sunday, the New York Times kicked off the Chanukah festivities a little early with a Very Special Edition of their celebrated Sunday crossword puzzle.

Now, in recent years, the New York Times has gotten a lot more open with their antisemitism. Or at least a lot less committed to combatting it. That said, we’re willing to give them the benefit of the doubt on the crossword puzzle and believe that it was just an unfortunate coincidence that the puzzle closely resembled a swastika. It could happen to anyone!

It was a bad look, though.

For what it’s worth, California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell thinks Meghan McCain is making way too big a deal out of the whole crossword-swastika thing. In fact, he thinks her anger makes her “deranged”:

Mkay.

Easy there, Eric. “Deranged” seems like a disproportionate response to Meghan McCain taking issue with things that pretty clearly look like swastikas. Particularly since you, Congressman, have taken issue with things that don’t actually look like Nazi symbols at all. Not even a little bit:

Let’s take a closer look at the tweet in the second screenshot:

That “(not disputed)” bit is doing a lot of heavy lifting. And what it’s propping up is some bull feces.

Of course the firm had no idea. No one had any idea. The “Nazi symbol” in question was spotted by eagle-eyed Karens who were just looking for an excuse to rage about CPAC. Alyssa Milano was among the weirdos pushing this stupid narrative, in case you forgot just how stupid it was.

And Eric Swalwell, a U.S. Congressman, is still pushing it to this day.

So … who’s really the deranged one here, Congressman?

***

