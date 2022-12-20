In case you missed it, this past Sunday, the New York Times kicked off the Chanukah festivities a little early with a Very Special Edition of their celebrated Sunday crossword puzzle.

Now, in recent years, the New York Times has gotten a lot more open with their antisemitism. Or at least a lot less committed to combatting it. That said, we’re willing to give them the benefit of the doubt on the crossword puzzle and believe that it was just an unfortunate coincidence that the puzzle closely resembled a swastika. It could happen to anyone!

It was a bad look, though.

On the first night of Hanukkah the anti-Israel New York Times issues a crossword puzzle that looks like a swastika. Can’t make this shit up. We see you @nytimes – we see you. pic.twitter.com/nNIqpLGdJH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 19, 2022

For what it’s worth, California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell thinks Meghan McCain is making way too big a deal out of the whole crossword-swastika thing. In fact, he thinks her anger makes her “deranged”:

You’re deranged — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 20, 2022

Mkay.

You're defending swastikas now? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 20, 2022

I mean, it’s literally right there. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Sean Silfilly (@SeanSillyFilly) December 20, 2022

Easy there, Eric. “Deranged” seems like a disproportionate response to Meghan McCain taking issue with things that pretty clearly look like swastikas. Particularly since you, Congressman, have taken issue with things that don’t actually look like Nazi symbols at all. Not even a little bit:

There isn't an issue that @RepSwalwell won't shit the bed over. Eric now vs Eric then: pic.twitter.com/lbVEXVpg5E — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) December 20, 2022

Let’s take a closer look at the tweet in the second screenshot:

Last week I tweeted & asked for an independent reporter to clear up the CPAC stage issue. 1) the stage resembled a Nazi symbol (not disputed). 2) it’s clear from @yashar’s reporting that the stage designer had NO IDEA about the symbol. Please do not attack her. Let’s move on. https://t.co/98f8tBFg2U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 3, 2021

That “(not disputed)” bit is doing a lot of heavy lifting. And what it’s propping up is some bull feces.

Exclusive: Design Foundry, a Maryland-based design firm, has taken responsibility for the design of the CPAC stage that resembled a Nazi insignia. The firm says it ‘had no idea’ that the stage resembled a Nazi symbol https://t.co/wvtNUBruLm — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 3, 2021

Of course the firm had no idea. No one had any idea. The “Nazi symbol” in question was spotted by eagle-eyed Karens who were just looking for an excuse to rage about CPAC. Alyssa Milano was among the weirdos pushing this stupid narrative, in case you forgot just how stupid it was.

And Eric Swalwell, a U.S. Congressman, is still pushing it to this day.

Keep in mind also Eric's "undisputed Nazi imagery" CPAC was accused of was this. You know, the one Nazi symbol everyone recognizes, and not, you know, this, which is so obvious on the NYT image that an editor should have immediately caught it. It's even at the right orientation. pic.twitter.com/9ubkXKh4Zf — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) December 20, 2022

So … who’s really the deranged one here, Congressman?

***

