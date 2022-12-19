Welp, there’s something you don’t see every day.

Take a good look at this New York Times crossword puzzle … what do you see?

Yeah, that’s not a great look for a puzzle on ANY day, New York Times.

FWIW, I don't think it was intentional. However, I'd point out that clue 60 Across: "Style of column at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate"https://t.co/35skeSFOds — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) December 19, 2022

From Yahoo:

Several people are calling out the New York Times after the shape of its Sunday crossword puzzle resembled a swastika. Twitter users slammed the American newspaper on Dec. 18, with many people calling the Sunday edition of its puzzle “disgusting” and “shocking,” with some noting that it was published before the first evening of Hanukkah. The puzzle, titled “Some Theme’s Missing,” was created by Ryan McCarty, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting manager who has previously created 22 other puzzles for the paper. “He started this grid in the middle and worked his way out, stirring in a heap of fresh, lively vocabulary, including 20 debut entries,” a New York Times article said.

Hey, if he says so.

This looks … not great. ESPECIALLY on the first day of Hannukah.

Cripes, NYT.

A swastika crossword puzzle, on the eve of Hanukkah, from the political left’s de facto newspaper? I find this very difficult to understand given that those at the Times think everyone on the political right are Nazis. https://t.co/ap8XVXkBnd — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 18, 2022

People also keep pointing out the clues 58 and 60 Across.

Ahem.

Um, on this first day of Hanukkah – the New York Times crossword puzzle. I’d just remind you before you dismiss it of the year media went insane claiming the @CPAC stage was shaped like a Nazi rune. pic.twitter.com/O4ucFRpJDz — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) December 19, 2022

So has anyone at the NYT explained why they decided to do a crossword shaped like a swastika to coincide with the start of Hanukkah? https://t.co/evEE7XueQI — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 18, 2022

Good question.

And no, not that we’ve seen.

***

Related:

Eric Swalwell attempts a pic-dunk on Elon Musk with Jared Kushner and HOO BOY, it does NOT go well

Just when we think the FBI can’t look ANY worse, Matt Taibbi drops #TwitterFiles Supplemental

Lefty Twitter in a PANIC after lawn flamingo and ‘influencer’ @JoJoFromJerz’s account ‘taken hostage’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!