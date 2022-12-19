We’ve gotta give it to Eric Swalwell, he’s certainly dedicated to being a laughingstock on Twitter. Honestly, there is only a handful of elected officials who spend this much time making total fools of themselves on social media.

Between him, AOC, and Nancy Pelosi we never seem to run out of Twitchy fodder.

Yay.

For whatever reason, he thought dunking on Elon Musk over his picture with Jared Kushner was a good idea. Considering how many pictures we’ve seen of Eric with a Chinese spy, shirtless in Qatar, and farting on national television, you’d think this guy would avoid picture dunks like the plague.

Yet here we are:

They say a picture is worth a thousand words … pic.twitter.com/qiPBnswnvc — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) December 18, 2022

Could this be Twitter’s new CEO?

MWAHAHAHAHA.

That would drive the Lefties on Twitter even CRAZIER. Hey, if we can’t keep Musk our hope is he gives us someone who will at least keep the focus on freedom of speech and equal treatment on the platform.

But we digress.

This didn’t go so hot for Eric:

At least when these guys went to Qatar it was for a good reason. Your trip to Qatar was significantly more absurd. pic.twitter.com/1mvD9Pqu6i — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) December 18, 2022

And strange.

So. Very. Strange.

Awww, look at Eric and his little Communist Chinese Spy.

Sensing a theme here.

Whoa, that’s a new one.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Good times.

How much did Qatar pay you for this? pic.twitter.com/ErstkbOa5J — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) December 18, 2022

What’s your issue with @elonmusk hanging out with Jewish people? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 18, 2022

D’oh.

They certainly do tell a story. pic.twitter.com/NXiMztrtW1 — energy king. buy ductless heat pumps (@roosterjj1) December 18, 2022

And not a great one sometimes.

Videos can be cool, too… pic.twitter.com/sPA0yWNIFC — GH Staigle (@GHStaigle) December 19, 2022

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this video is worth ELEVENTY BILLION WORDS … and they’re all funny.

***

Related:

Just when we think the FBI can’t look ANY worse, Matt Taibbi drops #TwitterFiles Supplemental

Elon Musk’s Twitter poll results about whether he should step down or not are in …

Lefty Twitter in a PANIC after lawn flamingo and ‘influencer’ @JoJoFromJerz’s account ‘taken hostage’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!