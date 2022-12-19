As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk likes to make some fairly major decisions by leaving them up to the PEOPLE of Twitter. He asked about granting amnesty to accounts that were suspended for silly things like using the word ‘pansy’ (or you know, being targeted by the FBI but that’s another story). He also asked if he should reinstate the journalists’ accounts sooner than later who stalked his toddler …

Sadly, Twitter said yes to that one.

And, it looks like Twitter has said yes to this one as well.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

*sigh*

This stinks.

It’s been so much fun watching the Left lose their ever-loving minds over Elon running Twitter. That being said, right after he tweeted this poll, he sent this out:

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Hrm.

Does this mean he already has someone in mind?

Someone who will drive the whiners even crazier?

Yep, he already has the new CEO picked out. Elon will retire to being Chairman of the Board and Tweeter. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 18, 2022

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Damn, that’s depressing.

This leads me to believe you have someone in mind that the lefties will hate even more. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) December 19, 2022

Sadly, he said there is no successor.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have someone in MIND.

You're just getting started. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) December 18, 2022

There was a picture of him with Jared Kushner today. lol https://t.co/BylMM8nBDC — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 18, 2022

Elon and Jared Kushner at the World Cup today, negotiating for new Twitter CEO? pic.twitter.com/jnyq6cCEAQ — CHIZ (@CHIZMAGA) December 18, 2022

The plot thickens.

What does Elon have up his sleeve? Anyone?

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Related:

Lefty Twitter in a PANIC after lawn flamingo and ‘influencer’ @JoJoFromJerz’s account ‘taken hostage’

Here’s the list of politicians FTX donated to and GOSH GOLLY GEE, they all have this 1 thing in common

Adam Schiff trying to white knight for suspended journos who stalked Elon Musk’s toddler goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!