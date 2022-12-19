As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk likes to make some fairly major decisions by leaving them up to the PEOPLE of Twitter. He asked about granting amnesty to accounts that were suspended for silly things like using the word ‘pansy’ (or you know, being targeted by the FBI but that’s another story). He also asked if he should reinstate the journalists’ accounts sooner than later who stalked his toddler …

Sadly, Twitter said yes to that one.

And, it looks like Twitter has said yes to this one as well.

*sigh*

This stinks.

It’s been so much fun watching the Left lose their ever-loving minds over Elon running Twitter. That being said, right after he tweeted this poll, he sent this out:

Hrm.

Does this mean he already has someone in mind?

Someone who will drive the whiners even crazier?

Damn, that’s depressing.

Sadly, he said there is no successor.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have someone in MIND.

The plot thickens.

What does Elon have up his sleeve? Anyone?

We’ll keep you posted.

