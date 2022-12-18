Yup, ol’ Schiff for Brains strikes again.

We keep waiting for Adam Schiff to nut-up and tag Elon Musk in one of his pointless, whiny tirades about Twitter’s new owner, but we suppose then he’d have to actually engage him, and we all know he’d rather talk smack behind someone’s back than engage them directly.

Wonder if he ever got his hands on those Trump nudes that DJ tricked him into believing were real.

Heh.

Seems ol’ Schiff-ty is very upset about Musk suspending journalists who stocked his toddler.

They weren’t suspended for reporting unfavorable news, you nitwit.

They were suspended for putting his family at risk.

Musk did respond and mentioned the size of Schiff’s brain and how glad he was that he would be losing his chairmanship very soon but sadly he deleted it. That being said, as anyone who reads Twitchy knows, tweets are forever, and someone somewhere has always grabbed a screenshot.

This dunk, although a good one, wasn’t even the most savage.

Nobody really believes Schiff … except maybe for the lawn flamingos on the Left who still believe Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’.

What he … she … whatever said.

***

