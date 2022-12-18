Yup, ol’ Schiff for Brains strikes again.

We keep waiting for Adam Schiff to nut-up and tag Elon Musk in one of his pointless, whiny tirades about Twitter’s new owner, but we suppose then he’d have to actually engage him, and we all know he’d rather talk smack behind someone’s back than engage them directly.

Wonder if he ever got his hands on those Trump nudes that DJ tricked him into believing were real.

Heh.

Seems ol’ Schiff-ty is very upset about Musk suspending journalists who stocked his toddler.

Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist, to justify turning a blind eye to hatred and bigotry on Twitter. But when journalists report unfavorable news, they are banned without warning. The devotion to free speech is apparently not that absolute. But the hypocrisy is. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 16, 2022

They weren’t suspended for reporting unfavorable news, you nitwit.

They were suspended for putting his family at risk.

Musk did respond and mentioned the size of Schiff’s brain and how glad he was that he would be losing his chairmanship very soon but sadly he deleted it. That being said, as anyone who reads Twitchy knows, tweets are forever, and someone somewhere has always grabbed a screenshot.

This dunk, although a good one, wasn’t even the most savage.

They were banned for doxxing his kid. Lies by omission are still lies, Adam. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) December 16, 2022

Doxxing somebody’s family is not journalisming. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 16, 2022

The 'journalists' weren't 'reporting unfavorable news'. They were doxxing Elon's family and putting his kids in physical danger, for no reason other than spite. Good to know that you support endangering the kids of anybody you consider your political opponent. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 17, 2022

Post your address and locations online then… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 16, 2022

So we're supposed to believe you now about this banning, after you swore you had proof of Russian Collusion for four years, 24/7, which turned out to be 100% fake af? — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) December 16, 2022

Nobody really believes Schiff … except maybe for the lawn flamingos on the Left who still believe Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’.

You're a born liar Schiffty, they didn't report unfavorable news they posted private information relating to Elon's location and that of his child. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) December 17, 2022

What he … she … whatever said.

