As most everyone who pays any attention to Twitter at all knows, Elon Musk held a poll asking if Twitter users thought the a-hole journalists stalking his toddler should have their Twitter accounts reinstated. And they said yes …

So Musk said the people had spoken and they’d be reinstated.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not a terrible point.

Oh, and speaking of a Twitter hiatus being good for someone’s mental health? Seems Keith Olbermann didn’t get the memo.

Trending

Just when we thought Keith couldn’t sink any lower …

Oh because THAT definitely makes it better, Keith.

Hey, the man knows how to entertain.

Yeah, genius!

Doesn’t look like he’s doing much to rescue dogs on this account.

Useful? Olbermann … pshaw.

***

Related:

Ted Lieu OWNED in back and forth with Matt Taibbi (and Elon Musk) about latest #TwitterFiles FBI dump

Ariadna Jacob shares how social media bully Taylor Lorenz doxxed her, posts texts in DAMNING thread

Social media bully Taylor Lorenz LOSES IT after Twitter suspension, claims Musk is watching her (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dogElon MuskKeith Olbermanntwitter