As most everyone who pays any attention to Twitter at all knows, Elon Musk held a poll asking if Twitter users thought the a-hole journalists stalking his toddler should have their Twitter accounts reinstated. And they said yes …

So Musk said the people had spoken and they’d be reinstated.

Thank the lord 🙏🏼 my DMs were more dramatic than the script for White Lotus Season 2 for the last 48 hours 😂😂😂 🕊️ 🕊️🕊️ https://t.co/iRhQFD4r1A — @jason (@Jason) December 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Quite frankly, a few days away from Twitter is good for their mental health — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

Not a terrible point.

Oh, and speaking of a Twitter hiatus being good for someone’s mental health? Seems Keith Olbermann didn’t get the memo.

Olbermann tweeting from his dog’s account still makes me lmao — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

Just when we thought Keith couldn’t sink any lower …

It's a dog RESCUE account, Genius https://t.co/rUvchSnUwU — Keith Olbermann's Dogs (@TomJumboGrumbo) December 17, 2022

Oh because THAT definitely makes it better, Keith.

Elon unsuspended most of the people banned earlier *except* for Olbermann. And just laughs at him tweeting from a dog account instead of nuking him for ban evasion pic.twitter.com/KrFGGlcHC0 — Mark (@_FlickNow) December 17, 2022

Hey, the man knows how to entertain.

"It's not a comic book, it's a graphic novel!" — Francis Weldon (@CountWeldon) December 18, 2022

Yeah, genius!

LOL and yet you've changed the PFP and the web link goes to your podcast channel, Sherlock 🤣 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) December 17, 2022

Who cares. It’s still sad and desperate you had to use a dog rescue account to stay relevant here and bitch uncontrollably…genius. — Kev (@kwb5777) December 18, 2022

Then use it to rescue dogs and stop crying on Twitter. Take a break, close your eyes, breathe in deep… and know everything will be okay. You need help. You can do this. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) December 17, 2022

Your dogs need to RESCUE you from this embarrassment then… — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 17, 2022

He knows that, genius! But you are using it for your political rants right now. You just can’t help yourself and want to stay relevant, poor Keith. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 17, 2022

Doesn’t look like he’s doing much to rescue dogs on this account.

So keep your tweets to dog rescue, not politics. That way you could actually do something useful. — JamesBFlorida (@JamesBFlorida) December 17, 2022

Useful? Olbermann … pshaw.

