Writing for Twitchy on Sunday mornings can be a lot of fun because, for whatever reason, a lot of people lose their marbles on Twitter on Saturday nights. To be fair, a lot of people lose their marbles EVERY day on Twitter, but there’s something magically insane-o about a Saturday night.

For example, that’s when social media bully Taylor Lorenz was finally suspended from Twitter.

No, really.

Considering in the past few days she’s deleted all of her tweets and locked her account multiple times … we’re not entirely surprised this happened. Not to mention her last tweet was to Elon Musk and while we can’t say it was definitely a threat, there must have been something Musk found threatening about it.

So, it does sound pretty menacing.

We’re taking this very seriously and want to ensure this is pursued in the right way.

Hrm. Cryptic.

Taylor took to TikTok to whine about the suspension:

And then it got worse.

Ok, what now? She thinks Musk is watching her with a burner account? Really? And she claims he’s the crazy one?

Also, who dresses up this much in the middle of the night to record videos? It would have looked far less insane if she looked normal. Instead, she’s ranting in an evening gown … at like 2 in the morning.

Yikes.

It’s weird, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We got nothin’.

***

***

