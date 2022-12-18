Twitter suspended Taylor Lorenz and she can’t EVEN.

Writing for Twitchy on Sunday mornings can be a lot of fun because, for whatever reason, a lot of people lose their marbles on Twitter on Saturday nights. To be fair, a lot of people lose their marbles EVERY day on Twitter, but there’s something magically insane-o about a Saturday night.

For example, that’s when social media bully Taylor Lorenz was finally suspended from Twitter.

No, really.

BREAKING: Taylor Lorenz- the person who doxxed me was just suspended from Twitter pic.twitter.com/guCz7io6Ng — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2022

Considering in the past few days she’s deleted all of her tweets and locked her account multiple times … we’re not entirely surprised this happened. Not to mention her last tweet was to Elon Musk and while we can’t say it was definitely a threat, there must have been something Musk found threatening about it.

So, it does sound pretty menacing.

We’re taking this very seriously and want to ensure this is pursued in the right way.

Hrm. Cryptic.

Taylor took to TikTok to whine about the suspension:

Watch Taylor Lorenz almost in tears as she discusses her ban. It’s incredible watching these “journalists” just in absolute shock at finally being held to the same standard as everyone else. They’re so used to living by a different set of rules pic.twitter.com/BciVzLr0zA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2022

And then it got worse.

Taylor Lorenz: “Elon’s probably watching this Live on a burner”… 😂😂😂💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/kA5i42Up1g — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 18, 2022

Ok, what now? She thinks Musk is watching her with a burner account? Really? And she claims he’s the crazy one?

Also, who dresses up this much in the middle of the night to record videos? It would have looked far less insane if she looked normal. Instead, she’s ranting in an evening gown … at like 2 in the morning.

Yikes.

She's so insane, it's fascinating — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 18, 2022

I always dress up for a video which I say yada yada yada, no big deal — Peoples Kommissar of Liquidation! (@Dimitri_Kissov) December 18, 2022

"OMG you guyz! How could I get banned from Twitter when I've only tweeted like 3 times!? Super serious, there's only like 3 tweets of mine online. It's not like I just scrubbed my whole timeline a few hours ago!" — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) December 18, 2022

She’s trying not to cry — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 18, 2022

Almost in tears? She’s laughing her ass off. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 18, 2022

Did she put on the sparkly dress just to do the tik tok? — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) December 18, 2022

It’s weird, right?

Taylor Lorenz is cringe personified. — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) December 18, 2022

She went to a meetup with no mask?! — Erich Hawbaker (@GrayChevyVan) December 18, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

why is such an old lady trying to talk so "young and hip"

just sad really — John Grefe (@JohnGrefe) December 18, 2022

“We’re at our local meet-up” It’s a hotel room 👀 — The Real Jim Shady (@noontangclan) December 18, 2022

We got nothin’.

***

***

