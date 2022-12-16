Ok, so we know Taylor Lorenz has been accused of lying about many things (heck, we wrote about how her old tweets debunked her claims that she did not have a privileged childhood), and we know she’s fairly well-known for doxxing people, but we had no idea how absolutely out of touch with reality she is.

Especially when it comes to old Twitter.

Granted, the people she hasn’t blocked on the Tech Giant likely agree with her about ‘old Twitter,’ but really?

Check this out.

This is so not true.

Like, completely false.

Tell us you’ve never been suspended before without telling us you’ve never been suspended before. Plenty of people have been permanently suspended without ever really knowing which tweet did it or why. There was zero transparency when it came to what would and wouldn’t get you suspended; the only thing that people knew for sure was that if you were on the Right, you would never get away with nearly as much as people on the Left.

Nice of Taylor to try and use Bari after she went after her for being a privileged rich girl.

Until a bunch of people held a mirror up to Ol’ Ms. Lorenz and she scrubbed her timeline completely. Oh, she tried claiming it was glitchy last night but we all know what happened.

Taylor thought old Twitter supported free speech. RIIIIIIIGHT.

Holy crap. She’s a dumpster fire other dumpster fires walk by and say, ‘DAMN, look at that dumpster fire.’

Pretty much.

Hey, cut her some slack, Boomers can sometimes struggle with technology.

***

***

