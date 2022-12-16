Ok, so we know Taylor Lorenz has been accused of lying about many things (heck, we wrote about how her old tweets debunked her claims that she did not have a privileged childhood), and we know she’s fairly well-known for doxxing people, but we had no idea how absolutely out of touch with reality she is.

Especially when it comes to old Twitter.

Granted, the people she hasn’t blocked on the Tech Giant likely agree with her about ‘old Twitter,’ but really?

Check this out.

The difference is that previously Twitter was transparent about bans and provided users reasons for their bans and a clear process for appeal. In this case Twitter appears to have arbitrarily banned reporters who Elon personally just didn’t like https://t.co/Pc4vpqktUa — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 16, 2022

This is so not true.

Like, completely false.

Tell us you’ve never been suspended before without telling us you’ve never been suspended before. Plenty of people have been permanently suspended without ever really knowing which tweet did it or why. There was zero transparency when it came to what would and wouldn’t get you suspended; the only thing that people knew for sure was that if you were on the Right, you would never get away with nearly as much as people on the Left.

That should scare anyone who allegedly cares about free speech and free expression. It’s ironic that Bari, who has done work for Elon, puts “safety” in quotes here since that’s what Elon has claimed is reason for his current ban — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 16, 2022

Nice of Taylor to try and use Bari after she went after her for being a privileged rich girl.

Until a bunch of people held a mirror up to Ol’ Ms. Lorenz and she scrubbed her timeline completely. Oh, she tried claiming it was glitchy last night but we all know what happened.

The previous Twitter regime largely supported very free speech and expression whereas Musk has a long history of working to stifle free speech, seems to have a personal vendetta against journalists and the work they do https://t.co/TlvppqfDcO — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 16, 2022

Taylor thought old Twitter supported free speech. RIIIIIIIGHT.

Holy crap. She’s a dumpster fire other dumpster fires walk by and say, ‘DAMN, look at that dumpster fire.’

"Transparent?" Seriously? Hahahaaaa!!

We now know (based on the Twitter Files), that they SECRETLY schemed and connived to manufacture new rules- and grey areas-that they could use to "justify" silencing people (who didn't merit suspending/banning).@elonmusk @libsoftiktok https://t.co/hENNooXs7R — Exit the Matrix 🇺🇸 (@No__Fear__) December 16, 2022

In a just world, this tweet, which is one of the biggest lies top to bottom I've ever seen on Twitter, would get this lunatic banned from Twitter and fired from her job as a "reporter." This is 100% fiction. NONE OF THIS IS TRUE. https://t.co/kR9ZyEei4I — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) December 16, 2022

It's impressive how you were able to craft a tweet that is LITERALLY 180 degrees from the truth. https://t.co/kR9ZyEei4I — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) December 16, 2022

You talk like you've never been on Twitter before.😂 https://t.co/pZVFK0Gey2 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54🎁 (@Oldguy_54) December 16, 2022

Pretty much.

Hey, cut her some slack, Boomers can sometimes struggle with technology.

