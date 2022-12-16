It’s bizarre watching the same people who were AOK with Twitter suppressing, throttling, locking, and even suspending Right-leaning accounts claiming as a private company Twitter could do what it wants NOW whining Elon Musk shouldn’t be able to do what he wants.

Even though it’s his company.

Like this guy, who we’ve never heard of, threatening to haul Elon Musk in front of Congress … for suspending a-holes stalking his toddler.

These people have zero self-awareness. Seriously.

I don’t know what happened here but if @elonmusk doesn’t fix this within the hour with an explanation by morning, I’ll be on Capitol Hill tomorrow demanding that he be hauled in front of Congress. pic.twitter.com/8oTmLkbdzZ — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) December 16, 2022

OOOOH, SO TOUGH.

Look out guys, he also made a doc to track the so-called ‘journalists’ Musk suspended.

NOT A DOCUMENT.

I created this quick doc to track all journalist twitter accounts suspended tonight. Please reply to this thread with any I’m missing or any that are reinstated. 🙏🏽 THANKS. https://t.co/ooJvQFfI7z — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) December 16, 2022

Who has time to do this sort of stuff?

You know what, don’t answer that.

1) something very odd with first tweet above in terms of its amplification.

2) it seems musk, based on his reply tweet, is leaning into a claim the suspended accounts broke yesterday's new rule by promoting a live automated mastodon account tracking his jet using public info. pic.twitter.com/FF6WBvAsMW — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) December 16, 2022

There’s nothing odd here – Musk has explained everything he was doing and has done. There is no conspiracy, there is no deep dark motive, they literally did something he said was against the freakin’ rules.

Why is this so difficult?

Here is Musk’s full exchange on Twitter Space as he tried to explain himself, misrepresented what the reporter was doing, the reporter challenged him and then Musk misrepresented it again and took off. pic.twitter.com/LZ7NZgFeqz — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) December 16, 2022

The collective whining and teeth-gnashing is super impressive.

Or not.

For those seeking an explanation, an attempt at one did come last night. https://t.co/vGN5HLzSqq — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) December 16, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Protecting family is ‘impulsive’ and ‘lashing out.’

It's fixed. They were suspended for doxxing. They're back in 7 days. Seems reasonable. https://t.co/lZEdb8Y512 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 16, 2022

That it does.

Oh, and someone should tell this guy there is ALWAYS a tweet:

Is this you? No longer care it's a private platform? We were all so impressed by your principles. pic.twitter.com/Ta7OrlwQDX — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 16, 2022

He’s still going:

The poll is based on deception. Just making sure everyone is aware that the suspended journalists did not do any of these: “doxxed,” “exact location” or “real-time.”

Free and plural press. #HoldtheLine https://t.co/MbSgcOk1R6 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) December 16, 2022

What deception?

These people. At least the journalists are getting their accounts back, unlike thousands of people who lost accounts over the years.

Suck it up.

***

Related:

Axios BRUTALLY fact-checked for claiming Elon Musk suspending several journalists is ‘unprecedented’

Jim Treacher makes journos suspended for stalking Elon Musk’s toddler look even WORSE in perfect thread

Taylor Lorenz scrubs her Twitter account after getting caught in SO many lies (and doxxes?) and LMAO

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!