It’s bizarre watching the same people who were AOK with Twitter suppressing, throttling, locking, and even suspending Right-leaning accounts claiming as a private company Twitter could do what it wants NOW whining Elon Musk shouldn’t be able to do what he wants.

Even though it’s his company.

Like this guy, who we’ve never heard of, threatening to haul Elon Musk in front of Congress … for suspending a-holes stalking his toddler.

These people have zero self-awareness. Seriously.

OOOOH, SO TOUGH.

Look out guys, he also made a doc to track the so-called ‘journalists’ Musk suspended.

NOT A DOCUMENT.

Who has time to do this sort of stuff?

You know what, don’t answer that.

There’s nothing odd here – Musk has explained everything he was doing and has done. There is no conspiracy, there is no deep dark motive, they literally did something he said was against the freakin’ rules.

Why is this so difficult?

The collective whining and teeth-gnashing is super impressive.

Or not.

HA HA HA HA HA

Protecting family is ‘impulsive’ and ‘lashing out.’

That it does.

Oh, and someone should tell this guy there is ALWAYS a tweet:

He’s still going:

What deception?

These people. At least the journalists are getting their accounts back, unlike thousands of people who lost accounts over the years.

Suck it up.

***

