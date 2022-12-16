Jim Treacher really did a pretty exceptional job of explaining how journalists who were all but stalking Elon Musk’s toddler to prove a point about freedom of speech were REALLY wrong … not only for the whole stalking thing but for whining about free speech. It’s not FAIR for Musk to suspend them for putting his family in danger.

WAAAAANH.

Ok, so there’s more to it but Treacher did a better job of explaining that than we can so here ya’ go:

Yeah, maybe stalking a toddler isn’t really journalism you guys.

Just sayin’.

He continued:

Trending

Yeah, noooooope.

Treacher was his usual balanced self:

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

Exactly. Musk has made himself very available from tweeting to Twitter spaces … they broke the rules. He made it very clear. Unlike the rest of us poor schlubs though who have been suspended indefinitely, these yahoos will likely have their accounts back within seven days.

And they’re still whining.

This is what we’re seeing from most people. Don’t get us wrong, the majority of Tweeps we’re reading think it’s hilarious that these bloated, self-serving, elitist journalists have gotten a taste of their own medicine, but there are also plenty of people who aren’t convinced this was the right course of action for Musk.

We shall see what comes of it all.

Us too. We hadn’t really thought about how they were stalking his family until we read Treacher’s thread.

Here’s a though, maybe don’t stalk a toddler in the future?

***

Related:

Dan Rather’s swing and a TOTAL MISS at Elon Musk about free speech does NOT go well, at all

Elon Musk tells journos they’re not special and must obey the rules during BRUTAL Twitter Space (listen)

Taylor Lorenz scrubs her Twitter account after getting caught in SO many lies (and doxxes?) and LMAO

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: doxxingElon MuskfamilyJim TreacherjournaliststoddlerTOStwitter