Jim Treacher really did a pretty exceptional job of explaining how journalists who were all but stalking Elon Musk’s toddler to prove a point about freedom of speech were REALLY wrong … not only for the whole stalking thing but for whining about free speech. It’s not FAIR for Musk to suspend them for putting his family in danger.

WAAAAANH.

Ok, so there’s more to it but Treacher did a better job of explaining that than we can so here ya’ go:

To the old Twitter regime, "safety" meant their friends didn't get their feelings hurt. To the new Twitter regime, "safety" means don't stalk Elon Musk's toddler. I dunno, seems different. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 16, 2022

Yeah, maybe stalking a toddler isn’t really journalism you guys.

Just sayin’.

He continued:

Declaring Rachel Levine "Man of the Year" is a violent threat, but posting Elon Musk's location in real time, so a guy dressed in black bloc can chase his two-year-old son, is free speech? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 16, 2022

Yeah, noooooope.

Treacher was his usual balanced self:

I think Musk is making a mistake, but it's a different kind of mistake than Yoel & Company made. Making a rash decision after your child is endangered is more forgivable than conducting a censorship campaign against your political opponents for years. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 16, 2022

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

Another difference is that when I was suspended 10 times for misgendering or COVID misinformation or whatever, Yoel Roth wasn't in the scrum explaining his decision, like Musk is doing right now. If lack of transparency is your beef, tweet at him and he might just respond. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 16, 2022

Exactly. Musk has made himself very available from tweeting to Twitter spaces … they broke the rules. He made it very clear. Unlike the rest of us poor schlubs though who have been suspended indefinitely, these yahoos will likely have their accounts back within seven days.

And they’re still whining.

Elon Musk made a hasty mistake when he suspended those journos. And, also, in addition to that: The journos shrieking about it are complete hypocrites. They care less about free speech than maintaining their power over our information. The two things are not mutually exclusive. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 16, 2022

This is what we’re seeing from most people. Don’t get us wrong, the majority of Tweeps we’re reading think it’s hilarious that these bloated, self-serving, elitist journalists have gotten a taste of their own medicine, but there are also plenty of people who aren’t convinced this was the right course of action for Musk.

We shall see what comes of it all.

I’m glad you said the word stalking, because my opinion is the account posting regular info on one specific person’s location is engaged in stalking. I think in the scrum a lot of folks are (prob intentionally) missing that point. — KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) December 16, 2022

Us too. We hadn’t really thought about how they were stalking his family until we read Treacher’s thread.

Here’s a though, maybe don’t stalk a toddler in the future?

***

***

