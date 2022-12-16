You know, one of the worst things about the previous owners of Twitter is the false sense of importance they gave so many people who really should have kinda sorta faded away years ago … like Dan Rather. When Twitter was suppressing people they disagreed with and protecting/promoting those they did agree with, they gave them a false sense of superiority.

Some of them have figured out those days are over (hello journos who F’DA AND FO), and it may take more time for some of them.

Like this guy.

Apparently it’s “Free speech for me. Not for thee.” — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 16, 2022

Dan knows he’s Dan Rather, right?

And seriously, Elon Musk didn’t take anyone’s free speech away, he limited their ability to put him and his family at risk.

That’s it.

How would Dan feel is there was an account dedicated to sharing his location at all times?

Dan Rather is still alive? 😳 — Michelle Whitzel  (@MichelleWhitzel) December 16, 2022

And so is Bob Barker.

RIGHT?! Crazy.

So, you are OK with doxxing someone? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) December 16, 2022

Seems that way.

Post your home address and itinerary for the next couple of weeks to show your love for free speech. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 16, 2022

Yeah, show us how much you believe in free speech Dan, share your address on Twitter. *eye roll*

That has been the ethos of the corporate press for years. And you're one of the foremost in having pushed the concept. Don't like it when the shoe is on the other foot much eh Dannyboy? — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) December 16, 2022

The shoe is on the other foot. And the wailing is loud. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 16, 2022

SOOOOOO loud.

Doxxing isn't free speech you moron — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 16, 2022

Terms of service exist, Danny. Maybe you should try doxxing too. See what happens. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) December 16, 2022

Oh really? Yeah we don't know what that feels like, do we? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/LEaPhSe3i3 — 🎄❄️🎅🏻Peach fuzz🎅🏻❄️🎄 (@Peachfu08019815) December 16, 2022

Is lying about the authenticity of documents protected speech? — Dusty (@dustopian) December 16, 2022

D’OH!

Everyone who screamed for years: “it’s a private company – they can do what they want” regarding Twitter – are pretty loud about @elonmusk

doing what he wants. Question Dan, do you approve of doxxing people? — The Grinch (@eric_festa) December 16, 2022

You don’t understand doxxing rules but then you got fired for lying so…. — Bonnie (@BonBee81) December 16, 2022

So nobody is at all surprised that Dan doesn’t get it.

Fair point.

Post your location. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 16, 2022

Oddly enough, we’re not seeing Dan post his location …

Whoda thunk?

