You know, one of the worst things about the previous owners of Twitter is the false sense of importance they gave so many people who really should have kinda sorta faded away years ago … like Dan Rather. When Twitter was suppressing people they disagreed with and protecting/promoting those they did agree with, they gave them a false sense of superiority.

Some of them have figured out those days are over (hello journos who F’DA AND FO), and it may take more time for some of them.

Like this guy.

Dan knows he’s Dan Rather, right?

And seriously, Elon Musk didn’t take anyone’s free speech away, he limited their ability to put him and his family at risk.

That’s it.

How would Dan feel is there was an account dedicated to sharing his location at all times?

And so is Bob Barker.

RIGHT?! Crazy.

Seems that way.

Yeah, show us how much you believe in free speech Dan, share your address on Twitter. *eye roll*

SOOOOOO loud.

D’OH!

So nobody is at all surprised that Dan doesn’t get it.

Fair point.

Oddly enough, we’re not seeing Dan post his location …

Whoda thunk?

***

***

