We figured we’d spend a lot of time today writing about Elon Musk suspending journalists for sharing his private information and putting his family in danger, but this right here, where he dropped the hammer on these whiners explaining how THEY’RE NOT SPECIAL and won’t receive special treatment is one of our favorite things to write about this morning.

Oh sure, we’re still giggling about Taylor Lorenz scrubbing her timeline and Keith Olbermann yelling at only himself in his basement, but this is a *chef’s kiss*.

Listen.

BREAKING: @ElonMusk just hopped on Spaces with a group of journalists and informed them the same doxxing rules apply to them and they aren’t special pic.twitter.com/SaYFWxZVpJ — Birthday Purge Poso🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 16, 2022

Journos aren’t special? Psh, we could’ve told ya’ that.

And Musk wasn’t having any of it.

We hardly blame him.

If they’re naughty, they get suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

Just like the rest of us. And what makes this even funnier is they’re losing their MINDS for being treated like everyone else. The EU is threatening Musk with sanctions!

HA HA HA HA

The elite class does not like being reminded that they’re not really elite.

So journalists Tweeting @elonmusk’s live location led to a stalker jumping on the hood of his son’s car… the way he suspended their accounts, you’d think someone had been misgendered. — Voss 🇺🇸 (@vossaustin) December 16, 2022

OH NO NOT THAT!

Oh the weeping and gnashing of teeth. @elonmusk has brought Christmas cheer to twitterland tonight. — FuFrog – I'll defend her today – I love this land. (@FuFrog2) December 16, 2022

It was hilarious! Also, @taylorlorenz was on one telling her sad little tale. — Michelle Whitzel  (@MichelleWhitzel) December 16, 2022

Because of course she was.

The good news is, Elon Musk just got the MSM to care about Free Speech…..I think this is what bothers them most. — Mark Weissman (@Mark_Weissman) December 16, 2022

WHOA. Good point.

What we’ve learned today is that journalists don’t like equality. — Average American For Congress (@_averageamerica) December 16, 2022

Not. At. All.

And it’s hilarious.

***

Related:

Taylor Lorenz scrubs her Twitter account after getting caught in SO many lies (and doxxes?) and LMAO

Nancy Pelosi short-circuits, snaps, and loses it on reporter who DARES ask her THIS question (watch)

Taylor Lorenz tries DENYING her very, very privileged background and gets BUSTED by her OWN tweets

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!