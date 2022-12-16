We figured we’d spend a lot of time today writing about Elon Musk suspending journalists for sharing his private information and putting his family in danger, but this right here, where he dropped the hammer on these whiners explaining how THEY’RE NOT SPECIAL and won’t receive special treatment is one of our favorite things to write about this morning.

Oh sure, we’re still giggling about Taylor Lorenz scrubbing her timeline and Keith Olbermann yelling at only himself in his basement, but this is a *chef’s kiss*.

Listen.

Journos aren’t special? Psh, we could’ve told ya’ that.

And Musk wasn’t having any of it.

We hardly blame him.

Just like the rest of us. And what makes this even funnier is they’re losing their MINDS for being treated like everyone else. The EU is threatening Musk with sanctions!

HA HA HA HA

The elite class does not like being reminded that they’re not really elite.

OH NO NOT THAT!

Because of course she was.

WHOA. Good point.

Not. At. All.

And it’s hilarious.

***

***

